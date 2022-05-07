Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 4/26/2022:

•  9:35 pm, 400 block of Delaware Avenue SE, report of a noise complaint.

Wednesday, 4/27/2022:

•  5:01 am, 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, report of suspicious conditions.

•  8:46 am, 400 block of 8th Street SW, report of criminal mischief.

•  6:52 pm, Sheerwater Court, report of suspicious conditions.

Thursday, 4/28/2022:

•  6:11 am, Highway 101 mile post 260, report of an accident.

•  4:07 pm, 500 block of Highway 101, report of juvenile problem.

•  4:16 pm, Highway 101 mile post 7, report of suspicious conditions.

•  8:10 pm, 400 block of Delaware Avenue SE, report of a noise complaint.

Friday, 4/29/2022:

•   8:53 am, 1200 Alabama Avenue SE, report of suspicious conditions.

•  9:56 am, 1000 block of 4th Street SE, report of a disturbance.

•  1:22 pm, 87800 block of Two Mile Lane, report of criminal mischief.

•  2:19 pm, 1000 block of 6th Street SW, report of theft.

Saturday, 4/30/2022:

•  2:43 pm, Highway 101 and 17th Street SE, report of a disturbance.

Sunday, 5/1/2022:

•  1:18 am, 87800 Two Mile Lane, report of criminal mischief.

•  6:55 am, Coquille Point, report of suspicious conditions.

•  12:49 pm, Salty Dog Drive and Sea Bird Drive SW, report of threats.

•  3:31 pm 400 block of Delaware Avenue SE, report of harassment.

•  7:00 pm, 400 block of Delaware Avenue SE, report of a noise complaint.

Monday, 5/2/2022:

•  9:26 am, 300 block of 9th Street SW, report of a juvenile problem.

•  6:49 pm, Elmira Avenue SE, report of a noise complaint.

•  10:05 pm, 400 block of 4th Street SW, report of civil problem.

