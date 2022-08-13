The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 11:28 am, 300 block of Highway 101, criminal trespass.
• 11:40 am, 500 block of Highway 101, counterfeit money.
• 12:12 pm, 300 block of Highway 101, criminal trespass.
• 3:40 pm, 500 block of Highway 101, fraud.
• 4:40 pm, 90 block of Michigan Avenue SE, child related.
• 5:13 pm, 1100 block of Division Avenue NE criminal trespass.
• 5:50 pm, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SE, theft.
• 6:55 pm, John Dellenback Trailhead, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 11:19 pm, 56200 block of Rusty Road, disturbance.
• 3:38 am, Seven Devils Road mile post 4, suspicious subject.
• 2:48 pm, 87100 block of Boak Lane, disturbance.
• 3:28 pm, 10th Street SE and Baltimore Avenue SE, animal at large.
• 8:18 pm, June Avenue SE, disturbance.
• 4:05 am, 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE, overdose.
• 11:26 am, 500 block of Highway 101, counterfeit money.
• 2:39 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, accident.
• 4:03 pm, 1600 block of Beach Loop Drive SW, hit and run.
• 5:40 pm, 100 block of 1st Street SE, accident.
• 7:12 am, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, criminal trespass.
• 2:45 pm, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE, illegal camping.
• 4:33 pm, Port of Bandon, accident.
• 5:12 pm, Alabama Avenue SE, disturbance.
• 12:44 pm, 11th Street SE and Oregon Avenue SW, accident.
• 1:39 pm, 54700 Bear Creek Road, DUII.
• 3:46 pm, 1000 Allegheny Avenue SW, juvenile problem.
• 4:36 pm, 800 Oregon Avenue SW, disturbance.
• 4:37 pm, Beach Loop Drive SW, illegal dumping.
• 5:32 pm, 800 block of 1st Street SE, civil problem.
• 6:41 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
• 7:08 pm, Highway 101 mile post 254, elude.
• 7:33 pm, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, criminal trespass.
• 12:32 am, 800 block of Allegheny Avenue SW, criminal mischief.
• 10:19 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 2:31 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
• 7:30 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 9:29 pm, Highway 42 S mile post, accident.
