The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday, 10/3/2022:
1:18 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
6:05 am, disturbance, June Ave. SE.
8:55 am, minor in possession of liquor, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
9:39 am, minor in possession of liquor, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
12:37 pm, disturbance, 1200 block of June Avenue SE.
4:06 pm, civil problem, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
8:00 pm, disturbance, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
11:03 pm, animal at large, 11th Street SE and Harlem Avenue SE.
11:30 pm, harassment, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
Tuesday 10/4/2022:
10:20 am, disorderly conduct, 50 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
12:52 pm, disturbance, 50 Michigan Avenue SE.
6:10 pm, suspicious subject, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
6:24 pm, suspicious subject, Harvard Street SW.
11:35 pm, suspicious vehicle, Michigan Avenue NE.
Wednesday, 10/5/2022:
12:32 am, juvenile problem, 4th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW.
8:35 am, motor vehicle accident, 11th Street SE and Oregon Avenue SW.
2:04 pm, disturbance, Webbers Pier.
9:08 pm, theft, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
11:05 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
Thursday, 10/6/2022:
6:14 am, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
9:25 am, burglary, 100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE.
9:52 am, suspicious conditions, 800 block of Jackson Avenue SW.
4:10 pm, suspicious conditions, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
5:17 pm, juvenile problem, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
6:58 pm, suspicious subject, 500 block of 11th Street SW.
10:45 pm, missing person, 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE.
11:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
11:45 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
Friday, 10/7/2022:
10:33 am, disorderly conduct, 11th Street SW and Jackson Avenue SW.
12:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of 2nd Street SE.
3:18 pm, stabbing, 89000 Brown Lane.
6:10 pm, suspicious subject, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
7:33 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
8:25 pm, suspicious conditions, 1100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE.
8:31 pm, assault, 800 block of Division Avenue NE.
10:53 pm, suspicious subject, 800 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
Saturday, 10/8/2022:
12:47 am, suspicious vehicle, 2700 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
9:01 am, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
9:31 am, suspicious subject, 100 block of 1st Street SE.
10:13 am, suspicious subject, 3rd Street SW.
10:48 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of Bandon Avenue SW.
11:27 am, criminal trespass, 1000 block of 2nd Street SE.
11:35 am, suspicious subject, 20 block of Michigan Avenue NE.
12:44 pm, suspicious subject 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
1:29 pm, criminal trespass, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
2:02 pm, accident, Filmore Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE.
3:47 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
7:05 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
7:23 pm, disturbance, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
7:51 pm, DUII, mile post 1 Highway 101.
11:06 pm, suspicious conditions, 100 block of 4th Street SW.
11:43 pm, suspicious subject, 400 block of 1st Street SW.
Sunday, 10/9/2022:
5:45 am, suspicious vehicle, Webbers Pier.
11:14 am, suspicious subject, June Avenue NE and 1st Street NE.
4:59 pm, criminal trespass, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
5:17 pm, disturbance, 88800 block of Towhee Lane.
7:55 pm, disturbance, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
7:58 pm, suspicious conditions, 800 block of 11th Street SW.
