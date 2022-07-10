The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 6/28/2022:
2:04 pm, 1000 block of 1st Street SE, fraud.
Wednesday, 6/29/2022:
6:51 pm, 91000 block of Highway 42 S, prowler.
Thursday, 6/30/2022:
9:14 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
12:36 pm, 600 block of 2nd Street SE, hit and run.
12:57 pm, 90 block of 17th Street SE, disturbance.
3:10 pm, Libby Lane, elude.
10:26 pm, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE, disorderly conduct.
Friday, 7/1/2022:
6:40 am, 600 block of Caroline Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
10:20 am, 100 block of 12th Street SE, accident.
11:44 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, shoplifter.
4:40 pm, Highway 101 mile post 282, accident.
Saturday, 7/2/2022:
7:19 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
Sunday, 7/3/2022:
1:49 am, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
8:56 pm, 1600 beach Loop Drive SW, fire.
Monday, 7/4/2022:
3:25 am, 4th Street SW and Edison Avenue SW, tree down.
12:46 pm, Michigan Avenue NE and Fahy Avenue NE, damage to city property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In