Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 6/28/2022:

2:04 pm, 1000 block of 1st Street SE, fraud.

Wednesday, 6/29/2022:

6:51 pm, 91000 block of Highway 42 S, prowler.

Thursday, 6/30/2022:

9:14 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.

12:36 pm, 600 block of 2nd Street SE, hit and run.

12:57 pm, 90 block of 17th Street SE, disturbance.

3:10 pm, Libby Lane, elude.

10:26 pm, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE, disorderly conduct.

Friday, 7/1/2022:

6:40 am, 600 block of Caroline Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.

10:20 am, 100 block of 12th Street SE, accident.

11:44 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, shoplifter.

4:40 pm, Highway 101 mile post 282, accident.

Saturday, 7/2/2022:

7:19 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, criminal trespass.

Sunday, 7/3/2022:

1:49 am, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, criminal trespass.

8:56 pm, 1600 beach Loop Drive SW, fire.

Monday, 7/4/2022:

3:25 am, 4th Street SW and Edison Avenue SW, tree down.

12:46 pm, Michigan Avenue NE and Fahy Avenue NE, damage to city property.

