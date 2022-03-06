Bandon Police Department

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday, 2/22/2022:

· At 12:40 am, police responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street NE after report of a disturbance.

· At 8:29 am, police responded to the 700 block of 12th Court SW after report of an animal complaint.

· At 5:56 pm, police responded to the location of 2nd Street NE and Highway 101 after report of suspicious conditions.

· At 7:49 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue SE after report of suspicious conditions.

· At 10:43 pm, police responded to 88200 Windhurst Lane after caller reported a prowler.

· At 11:20 pm, police responded to the 300 block of Highway 101 after report of suspicious conditions.

Wednesday, 2/23/2022:

·

Thursday, 2/24/2022:

· At 2:50 am, police responded to the 1000 block of 6th Street SW after report of a disturbance.

· At 12:00 pm, police responded to the location of Seven Devil’s Road and Royal Dornoch Road after report of traffic hazard.

· At 3:34 pm, police responded to the 60 block of 10th Street SE after report of disorderly conduct.

· At 9:34 pm, police responded to the 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE after report of theft.

Friday, 2/25/2022:

· At 12:07 am, police responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street NE after report of a disturbance.

· At 8:47 pm, police responded to the 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE after report of a driving complaint.

· At 9:34 pm, police responded to the 49600 block of Highway 101 after report of an accident.

· At 10:11 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 42 S mile post 10 after report of a driving complaint.

Saturday, 2/26/2022:

· At 10:52 am, police responded to the location of Highway 42 S mile post 2 after report of an accident.

· At 4:09 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Fillmore Avenue Se after report of theft.

· At 7:20 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of 6th Street SW after report of assault.

Sunday, 2/27/2022:

· At 5:22 am, police responded to the 1100 block of 3rd St NE after report of a disturbance.

· At 7:14 am, police responded to the 88200 block of Windhurst Lane after report of criminal trespassing.

· At 8:06 am, police responded to the 900 block of Newport Ave SW after report of illegal dumping.

· At 4:57 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 mile post 285 after report of a driving complaint.

· At 5:45 pm, police responded to the 700 block of 9th Street SW after report of a disturbance.

Monday, 2/28/2022:

· At 6:57 am, police responded to the 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE after report of illegal dumping.

· At 12:33 pm, police responded to the location of Riverside Drive NE and Caroline Street after report of illegal camping.

· At 100:15 pm, police responded to the 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW after report of animal complaint.

