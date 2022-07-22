The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
1:48 pm, Coquille Point, hit and run.
3:32 pm, 1000 block of Allegheny Avenue SW, accident.
8:52 am, 500 block of North Avenue NE, threats.
6:49 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, harassment.
1:37 pm, 53800 Rosa Road, burglary.
2:18 pm, Highway 101 mile post 261, disturbance.
10:55 am, 1000 1st Street SE, accident.
3:27 pm, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE, civil problem.
12:02 am, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, harassment.
9:37 am, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, theft.
1:16 pm, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW, threats.
7:30 pm, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
10:32 pm, 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE, harassment.
5:50 am, 100 block of 12th Street SE, criminal mischief.
7:53 pm, 700 block of 11th Street SE, civil problem.
6:31 pm, 56500 block of Prosper Junction Road, disturbance.
