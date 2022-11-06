The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 9:31 am, civil problem, 800 block of 12th Court SW.
• 2:55 pm, criminal trespass, 90 block of June Avenue SE.
• 4:18 pm, intoxicated subject, 200 block of 1st Street SE.
• 4:50 pm, assault, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
• 8:07 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1800 block of Beach Loop Dr. SW.
• 2:01 pm, suspicious subject, 1000 block of 2nd Street NE.
• 5:45 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Chicago Avenue SE.
• 6:55 pm, criminal trespass, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 4:58 am, disturbance, 47000 block of Highway 101
• 3:26 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
• 3:54 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of 11th Street SE.
• 7:05 pm, fraud, 900 block of Indiana Avenue SE.
• 8:35 pm, assault, 50000 block of Highway 101.
• 8:58 pm, theft, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 11:52 pm, disturbance, 55000 block of Edison Road.
• 3:27 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 11:40 am, theft, Port of Bandon.
• 2:28 pm, fire, 2600 block of Caryll Court SW.
• 4:32 pm, hit and run, 1000 block of 1st Street SE.
• 6:52 pm, traffic hazard, 2700 block of Highway 101.
• 8:30 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 12:23 pm, suspicious vehicle, 3800 Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 9:49 pm, motor vehicle accident, Highway 42 S mile post 2.
• 8:17 am, suspicious vehicle, Seacrest Drive.
• 4:33 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE
5:47 pm, disturbance, 1200 block of June Avenue SE.
