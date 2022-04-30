Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 4/19/2022:

•  2:33 am, 600 block of 4th Street, police responded after report of theft.

•  10:13 am, 400 block of 9th Street SW, police responded after report of criminal trespass.

•  2:36 pm, Highway 42 S mile post 1, police responded after report of an accident.

•  5:59 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, police responded after report of theft.

Wednesday, 4/20/2022:

•  10:49 am, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE, police responded after report of a homicide.

•  3:31 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of criminal mischief.

•  10:47 pm, 1100 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.

Thursday, 4/21/2022:

•  7:50 am, 500 block of Highway 101, police responded after report of suspicious subject.

•  10:22 am, 1100 block 4th Street NE, police responded after report of burglary.

•  5:01 pm, 900 block of Ohio Avenue NE, police responded after report of a civil problem.

Friday, 4/22/2022:

•  12:11 am, 600 block of 11th Street SE, police responded after report of noise complaint.

•  1:27 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of a disturbance.

•  6:29 pm, 500 North Avenue NE, police responded after report of a disturbance.

•  6:52 pm, 100 block of 13th Street SW, police responded after report of violation of restraining order.

•  10:28 pm, 88900 Royal Dornoch Road, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.

Saturday, 4/23/2022:

•  7:40 am, 1300 Highway 101, police responded after report of criminal trespass.

•  11:35 am, 900 11th Street SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.

•  3:40 pm, Highway 101 mile post 277, police responded after report of traffic hazard.

