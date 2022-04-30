The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 4/19/2022:
• 2:33 am, 600 block of 4th Street, police responded after report of theft.
• 10:13 am, 400 block of 9th Street SW, police responded after report of criminal trespass.
• 2:36 pm, Highway 42 S mile post 1, police responded after report of an accident.
• 5:59 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, police responded after report of theft.
Wednesday, 4/20/2022:
• 10:49 am, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE, police responded after report of a homicide.
• 3:31 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of criminal mischief.
• 10:47 pm, 1100 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
Thursday, 4/21/2022:
• 7:50 am, 500 block of Highway 101, police responded after report of suspicious subject.
• 10:22 am, 1100 block 4th Street NE, police responded after report of burglary.
• 5:01 pm, 900 block of Ohio Avenue NE, police responded after report of a civil problem.
Friday, 4/22/2022:
• 12:11 am, 600 block of 11th Street SE, police responded after report of noise complaint.
• 1:27 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of a disturbance.
• 6:29 pm, 500 North Avenue NE, police responded after report of a disturbance.
• 6:52 pm, 100 block of 13th Street SW, police responded after report of violation of restraining order.
• 10:28 pm, 88900 Royal Dornoch Road, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 4/23/2022:
• 7:40 am, 1300 Highway 101, police responded after report of criminal trespass.
• 11:35 am, 900 11th Street SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
• 3:40 pm, Highway 101 mile post 277, police responded after report of traffic hazard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In