The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 1:00 pm, Highway 101 mile post 284, accident.
• 6:07 pm, 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE, harassment.
• 8:10 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, shoplifter.
• 9:06 pm, 9th Street SW and Beach Loop Drive SW, noise complaint.
• 12:47 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, shoplifter.
• 11:07 am, 1100 block of Division Avenue NE, criminal trespass.
• 5:54 pm, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, accident.
• 8:48 pm, 1000 block of 2nd Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 9:48 pm, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, counterfeit money.
• 7:51 am, Highway 42 S and Chow Road, suspicious conditions.
• 9:58 am, Webbers Pier, suspicious subject.
• 4:11 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SW, disturbance.
• 8:22 pm, 800 block of 1st Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 2:37 pm, Highway 101 and Oregon Avenue SE, traffic hazard.
• 2:59 pm, 100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
• 5:00 pm, Bullards Bridge, traffic hazard.
• 5:04 pm, 600 block of 2nd Street SE, violation of court order.
• 7:10 am, 1200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW, animal complaint.
• 4:38 pm, 800 block of 1st Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 9:09 pm, Bandon City Park, criminal trespass.
