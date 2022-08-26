The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
3:29 pm, 1100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
11:13 pm, 800 block of Beach Loop Drive, noise complaint.
11:44 pm, 300 block of Grand Street SE, theft.
12:56 pm, 2nd Street SE, accident.
1:02 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street, SE, disturbance.
1:17 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street, SE, disturbance.
9:13 pm, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW, disturbance.
2:31 pm, Highway 101 mile post 252, disturbance.
6:57 am, Filmore Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE, traffic signal malfunction.
1:17 pm, 1100 block of Baltimore Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
3:27 pm, 60 block of 17th Street SE, civil problem.
3:55 pm, 60 block of 17th Street SE, disturbance.
6:02 pm, 4th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW, animal complaint.
6:09 pm, 60 block of 17th Street SE, civil problem.
8:33 pm, 60 block of 17th Street SE, civil problem.
9:09 pm, 600 block of 2nd Street SE, disturbance.
1:27 pm, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
4:33 pm, 300 block of 1st Street SE, criminal trespass.
6:40 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, theft.
7:44 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
9:30 pm, 900 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
9:37 pm, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, criminal trespass.
12:45 pm, Webbers Pier, criminal trespass.
5:27 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
7:19 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
6:04 pm, 300 block of Highway 101, criminal trespass.
7:44 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
11:33 pm, Alabama Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE, disturbance.
10:12 am, Old Town Bandon Area, hit and run.
11:11 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
3:13 pm, 40 block of Michigan Avenue NE, theft.
9:37 pm, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE, criminal trespass.
