The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 11:02 am, theft, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 11:53 am, counterfeit money, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 8:05 pm, explosion, 15th Street SE and Baltimore Avenue SE.
• 8:42 pm, disturbance, 88200 block of Windhurst Lane.
• 1:55 pm, criminal trespass, 1000 block of 1st Street SE.
• 6:08 pm, disturbance, 2900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
• 7:38 pm, suspicious conditions, 1200 block of 11th Street SW.
• 7:21 am, disturbance, 200 block of Chicago Avenue SE.
• 9:21 am, counterfeit money, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 3:58 pm, fire, 87800 block of Two Mile Lane.
• 10:07 am, criminal trespass, 700 block of 3rd Street SE.
• 3:24 pm, suspicious subject, Highway 42 S and 2nd Street SE.
• 4:00 pm, suspicious vehicle, Riverside Drive and Highway 101.
• 3:16 pm, suspicious conditions, 800 block of Ocean Drive SW.
• 8:49 am, fraud, 200 block of 9th Bear Creek Road and Highway 42 S.
• 5:23 pm, animal at large, Highway 42 S mile post 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In