The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 10:43 am, 100 block of 2nd Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 8:27 pm, 53100 China Creek Road, criminal trespass.
• 1:23 am, 700 block of 8th Court SW, prowler.
• 10:22 am, Bradley Lake, disturbance.
• 10:32 am, Highway 101 and Bradley Lake Lane, accident.
• 1:30 pm, 2900 block of Ruby Court, civil problem.
• 4:24 pm, 100 block of 2nd Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 6:22 pm, 400 block of 11th Street SE, harassment.
• 7:31 am, 1200 block of 6th Street SW, child related.
• 9:38 am, 800 block of 1st Street SE, disturbance.
• 1:38 pm, 2nd Street SE and Highway 42 S, fire.
• 1:42 pm, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, theft.
• 4:23 pm, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, criminal trespass.
• 8:57 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, shoplifter.
• 9:25 am, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SW, criminal mischief.
• 11:26 am, 1200 block of Newport Avenue SW, animal complaint.
• 3:34 pm, 100 block of 2nd Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 7:49 pm, 1000 block of Allegheny Avenue SW, animal at large.
• 9:37 pm, Harlem Avenue NE, disturbance.
• 11:14 pm, 200 block of Lexington Avenue NE, noise complaint.
• 10:03 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, criminal trespass.
• 1:04 pm, Bradley Lake Lane, accident.
• 6:03 pm, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE, harassment.
• 3:09 am, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, suspicious subject.
• 12:43 am, 55000 block of Edison Road, disturbance.
• 11:56 am, 60 block of 10th Street SE, theft.
• 12:54 pm, 2600 block of Franklin Avenue, threats.
