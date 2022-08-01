The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 9:48 am, 200 block of 2nd Street SE, disturbance.
• 1:38 pm, 100 block of 12th Street SE, disturbance.
• 4:08 pm, 1st Street SE and Baltimore Avenue SE, civil problem.
• 2:48 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, hit and run.
• 2:58 am, 87800 block of Two Mile Lane, overdose.
• 2:42 pm, 60 block of 10th Street SE, animal complaint.
• 3:30 am, 1100 block of 2nd Street SE, assault.
• 1:43 am, Highway 101 mile post 250, DUII.
• 5:24 am, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, theft.
• 7:40 pm, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE, theft.
• 10:29 pm, 1100 block of Division Avenue NE, criminal trespass.
Monday, 7/25/2022: • 7:41 am, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW, theft.
• 3:57 pm, 300 block of 11th Street SE, burglary.
• 6:21 pm, 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW, shoplifter. • 8:13 pm, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW, theft.
