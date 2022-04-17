The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 4/5/2022:
At 10:39 am, 88000 block of Bill Creek Lane, police responded after report of animal at large.
At 11:22 am, Highway 101 and Sea Bird Drive SW, police responded after report of a traffic hazard.
At 12:03 pm, 2900 block of Ruby Court, police responded after report of criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 4/6/2022:
At 3:45 am, 49800 block of Highway 101, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
At 6:21 pm, 1100 block of Harlem Avenue SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
Thursday, 4/7/2022:
At 7:39 am, Beach Loop Road and Highway 101, police responded after report of an accident.
At 7:53 am, Filmore Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE, police responded after report of traffic signal malfunction.
At 8:53 am, 1100 Oregon Avenue SW, police responded after report of theft.
At 9:45 am, Highway 42 S and 2nd Street, police responded after report of a hit and run.
At 11:16 am, 1100 block of 4th Street NE, police responded after report of theft.
At 12:12 pm, Highway 42 S and 2nd Street, police responded after report of hit and run.
At 5:42 pm, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, police responded after report of an accident.
At 5:52 pm, Webbers Pier, police responded after report of theft.
At 9:44 pm, 900 block of 11th Street and SE, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.
Friday, 4/8/2022:
At 10:35 am, 500 block of Highway 101, police responded after report of a civil problem.
Saturday, 4/9/2022:
At 3:51 pm, 87200 block of Juniper Lane, police responded after report of a disturbance.
At 11:50 pm, 200 block of 9th Street SE, police responded after report of a disturbance.
Sunday, 4/10/2022:
At 11:38 pm, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
Monday, 4/11/2022:
At 6:13 am, Highway 101 mile post 259, police responded after report of an accident.
At 12:00 pm, 3100 block of Periwinkle Lane, police responded after report of burn complaint.
At 1:52 pm, 500 block of North Avenue NE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
At 4:05 pm, 1100 block of 6th Street NE, police responded after report of suspicious conditions.
