The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday, 01/20/2022:
· At 11:46 pm, police responded to the 2900 block of Lincoln Avenue after report of burglary.
Friday, 01/21/2022:
· At 11:10 am, police responded to the location of 3rd Street SE and Harlem Avenue SE after report of a utility problem.
· At 1:59 pm, police responded to the 900 block of Oregon Avenue SW after report of found property.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022:
· At 6:11 pm, police responded to the 55700 block of Highway 101 after report of theft.
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022:
· At 2:04 am, police responded to the 56100 block of Prosper Junction Road after report of trespassing.
· At 8:46 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Ocean Drive SW after report of trespassing.
Monday, Jan. 24, 2022:
· At 12:43 pm, police responded to the 300 block of 9th Street SW after caller reported receiving threats.
· At 4:55 pm, police responded to the 400 block of 1st Street SE after report of a suspicious vehicle.
