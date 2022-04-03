The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 3/22/2022:
· At 7:38 am, police responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street NE after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
· At 11:31 am, police responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street NE after report of fraud.
· At 11:56 am, police responded to the 800 block of Oregon Ave SE after report of a disturbance.
· At 2:48 pm, police responded to the location of Bullards Beach Road after report of a disturbance.
· At 2:57 pm, police responded to the 60 block of 10th Street SE after report of criminal trespass.
· At 5:20 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of a hit and run.
· At 6:30 pm, police responded to the location of Whiskey Run Lane and Seven Devils Road after report of an accident.
Wednesday, 3/23/2022:
· At 8:31 am, police responded to the 100 block of North Avenue NE after report of theft.
· At 3:12 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Fahy Avenue NE after report of theft.
· At 5:11 pm, police responded to the 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE after report of an accident.
Thursday, 3/24/2022:
· At 7:03 am, police responded to the 300 block of Klamath Avenue SE after report of theft.
· At 7:53 am, police responded to the 300 block of Michigan Avenue SE after report of burglary.
· At 10:29 am, police responded to the 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW after report of theft.
· At 1:09 pm, police responded to the 200 block of North Avenue NE after report of theft.
· At 7:33 pm, police responded to the location of 1st Street SE and Elmira Avenue SE after report of a disturbance.
· At 11:13 pm, police responded to the 53500 block of Beach Loop Road after report of a disturbance.
Friday, 3/25/2022:
· At 8:21 am, police responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Street NE after report of theft.
· At 11:48 am, police responded to the 600 block of 2nd Street SE after report of an accident.
· At 1:29 pm, police responded to the 55200 block of Rosa Road after report of disorderly conduct.
· At 3:11 pm, police responded to the 60 block of 10th Street SE after report of a disturbance.
Saturday, 3/26/2022:
· At 12:54 pm, police responded to the 2800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW after report of identity theft.
· At 1:48 pm, police responded to the location of 1st Street NE and North Avenue NE after report of criminal trespass.
· At 11:20 pm, police responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street SE after report of hit and run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In