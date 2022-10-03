The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.
The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 9/20/2022:
12:54 am, suspicious subject, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
1:02 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
2:22 pm, criminal trespass, 600 block of 2nd Street SE.
2:36 pm, theft, 1100 block of Filmore Avenue SE.
3:42 pm, suspicious subject, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
Wednesday, 9/21/2022:
5:17 am, suspicious conditions, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
10:12 am, suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of Allegheny Avenue SW.
1:09 pm, suspicious vehicle, 20 block of 9th Street SW.
2:07 pm, suspicious subject, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
7:36 pm, stalking, 900 block of Indiana Avenue SE.
8:11 pm, criminal trespass, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
9:05 pm, threats, 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
9:10 pm, disturbance, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
Thursday, 9/22/2022:
12:33 am, overdose, 87900 block of Auction Barn Lane.
11:18 am, suspicious conditions, 300 block of Highway 101.
11:31 am, criminal mischief, 900 block of Delaware Avenue SE.
3:32 pm, suspicious conditions, 300 block of 2nd Street SE.
4:21 pm, criminal trespass, Harlem Avenue SE and Bill Creek Lane.
4:31 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of Delaware Avenue SE.
5:30 pm, animal complaint, 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
Friday, 9/23/2022:
2:59 am, theft, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
3:38 am, civil problem, 800 block of 1st Street NE.
8:07 am, unlawful entry into moto vehicle, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
9:32 am, disturbance, 1200 block of Franklin Avenue SW.
Saturday, 9/24/2022:
8:58 am, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
9:53 am, disturbance, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
1:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 40 Michigan Avenue NE.
3:13 pm, suspicious subject, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
4:26 pm, utility problem, 2100 block of Beach Loop Drive.
7:36 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
7:49 pm, violation of court order, 88200 Windhurst Lane.
7:51 pm, disturbance, 40 block of Harlem Avenue SE.
11:12 pm, disturbance, 47400 Highway 101.
Sunday, 9/25/2022:
11:31 am, disturbance, 800 block of 11th Street SW.
2:13 pm, suspicious vehicle, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE.
4:26 pm, suspicious subject, 900 block of Delaware Avenue SE.
5:20 pm, suspicious subject, 900 block of Delaware Avenue SE.
7:41 pm, suspicious subject, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE.
Monday, 9/26/2022:
2:21 am, burglary, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
5:37 am, missing person, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
10:56 am, suspicious subject, 1200 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
11:02 am, suspicious vehicle, 3000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
3:05 pm, suspicious subject, Harvard Street SE.
4:36 pm, suspicious subject, Harvard Street SE.
6:43 pm, disturbance, 800 block of 11th Street SW.
5:32 pm, theft, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
