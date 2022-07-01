The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 6/21/2022:
• 9:07 am, 83600 North Bank Lane, theft.
• 3:56 pm, 1100 block 10th Street NE, civil problem.
Wednesday, 6/22/2022:
• 11:03 am, 11th Street SW and Beach Loop Drive SW, animal complaint.
Thursday, 6/23/2022:
• 2:56 am, 800 block of 1st Street SE, disturbance.
• 2:32 pm, 2700 block of Oregon Avenue SW, assault.
• 4:40 pm, 500 block of Harrison Avenue SW, civil problem.
• 10:43 pm, 300 block of 2nd Street SE, DUII.
Friday, 6/24/2022:
• 1:13 pm, 500 block of 10th Street SW, prowler.
• 10:04 pm, 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, disturbance.
• 11:21 pm, 83200 block of North Bank Lane, disturbance.
Saturday, 6/25/2022:
• 6:27 am, 100 block of 1st Street SE, disorderly conduct.
• 1:12 pm, 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, assault.
• 4:54 pm, 700 block of 11th Street SE, civil problem.
• 5:36 pm, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, counterfeit money.
• 5:53 pm, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SE, disorderly conduct.
• 6:52 pm, 800 block of Franklin Avenue SW, harassment.
• 7:40 pm, 8th Court SW, harassment.
Sunday, 6/26/2022:
• 4:27 pm, Highway 101 mile post 281, accident.
• 11:40 pm, 500 block of 10th Street SW, prowler.
Monday, 6/27/2022:
• 8:21 am, 300 block of June Avenue NE, civil problem.
• 8:48 am, Bandon area, theft.
• 9:09 am, 2700 block of Colony Circle, criminal mischief.
• 10:56 am, 49600 Highway 101, unlawful use of motor vehicle.
• 3:33 pm, 2900 block of Ruby Court, civil problem.
• 6:50 pm, 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, disorderly conduct.
