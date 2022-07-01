Bandon Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 6/21/2022:

  9:07 am, 83600 North Bank Lane, theft.

  3:56 pm, 1100 block 10th Street NE, civil problem.

Wednesday, 6/22/2022:

  11:03 am, 11th Street SW and Beach Loop Drive SW, animal complaint.

Thursday, 6/23/2022:

  2:56 am, 800 block of 1st Street SE, disturbance.

  2:32 pm, 2700 block of Oregon Avenue SW, assault.

  4:40 pm, 500 block of Harrison Avenue SW, civil problem.

  10:43 pm, 300 block of 2nd Street SE, DUII.

Friday, 6/24/2022:

  1:13 pm, 500 block of 10th Street SW, prowler.

  10:04 pm, 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, disturbance.

  11:21 pm, 83200 block of North Bank Lane, disturbance.

Saturday, 6/25/2022:

  6:27 am, 100 block of 1st Street SE, disorderly conduct.

  1:12 pm, 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, assault.

  4:54 pm, 700 block of 11th Street SE, civil problem.

  5:36 pm, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE, counterfeit money.

  5:53 pm, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SE, disorderly conduct.

  6:52 pm, 800 block of Franklin Avenue SW, harassment.

  7:40 pm, 8th Court SW, harassment.

Sunday, 6/26/2022:

  4:27 pm, Highway 101 mile post 281, accident.

  11:40 pm, 500 block of 10th Street SW, prowler.

Monday, 6/27/2022:

  8:21 am, 300 block of June Avenue NE, civil problem.

  8:48 am, Bandon area, theft.

  9:09 am, 2700 block of Colony Circle, criminal mischief.

  10:56 am, 49600 Highway 101, unlawful use of motor vehicle.

  3:33 pm, 2900 block of Ruby Court, civil problem.

  6:50 pm, 1100 block of 3rd Street NE, disorderly conduct.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Do you support the Supreme Court decision last week overturning Roe vs Wade?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments