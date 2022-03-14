The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 3/1/2022:
· At 8:13 am, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and 2nd Street NE after report of an accident.
· At 9:30 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Harvard Street SE after report of a disturbance.
Wednesday, 3/2/2022:
· At 1:40 am, police responded to the 800 block of 1st Street SE after report of a prowler.
· At 6:45 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Newport Avenue SW after report of burglary.
Thursday, 3/3/2022:
· At 5:39 am, police responded to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE after report of harassment.
· At 4:23 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Baltimore Avenue SE after report of fraud.
· At 6:12 pm, police responded to the 88700 block of Highway 42 S after report of harassment.
· At 9:33 pm, police responded to the 900 block of Oregon Ave SW after report of a disturbance.
Friday, 3/4/2022:
· At 5:56 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and Elmira Ave SE after report of harassment.
Saturday, 3/5/2022:
· At 9:24 am, police responded to the 40 block of North Avenue SE after report of criminal mischief.
· At 12:14 pm, police responded to the 100 block of 13th Street SW after report of theft.
· At 2:46 pm, police responded to the 300 block of 11th Street SE after report of theft.
· At 6:31 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Michigan Ave NE after report of missing person.
· At 6:35 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW after report of criminal mischief.
· At 6:43 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Baltimore Avenue SE after report of criminal mischief.
Sunday, 3/6/2022:
· At 11:06 am, police responded to the 100 block of 13th Street SW after report of criminal trespassing.
· At 11:30 am, police responded to the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue NE after report of criminal mischief.
· At 3:03 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue NE after report of elderly abuse.
· At 3:17 pm, police responded to the location of June Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE after caller reported threats.
· At 9:15 pm, police responded to the 800 block of 12th Court SW after report of harassment.
· At 9:43 pm, police responded to the 1100 block of 3rd Street NE after report of a disturbance.
Monday, 3/7/2022:
· At 1:12 am, police responded to the 50 block of Michigan Avenue SE after report of a disturbance.
· At 9:39 am, police responded to the location of Colony Circle after report of illegal camping.
· At 12:50 pm, police responded to the 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW after report of suspicious subject.
