Despite theater shut-downs due to the pandemic, Bandon Playhouse has survived and even thrived over the past two years. Now the nonprofit organization that has been operating continuously since 1972 needs the community’s support more than ever.
Per its bylaws, Bandon Playhouse will hold its annual membership meeting, which includes election of board members for the coming year at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, in the lobby of the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. Current members and new members are eligible for board positions.
During the entire pandemic, the Playhouse met monthly via Zoom and even produced a video for its YouTube channel, “Bandon Burns,” based on the devastating fire of 1936.
This year, Playhouse is again meeting in person on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Sprague Theater. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
Also this year, Playhouse hosted a theater open house as well as a theater workshop (“Come Play with Bandon Playhouse”) and is in production for its upcoming show: Variety By-the-Sea featuring “Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter” to be performed Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at the Sprague Theater.
“We’ve had so much support from the community but we need more volunteers who are willing to step up and serve on our Board of Directors,” said Playhouse president Amy Moss Strong. “We’ve managed to stay together and there’s nowhere to go but up from here. We hope to present a 2023 theater season that will appeal to all Bandon audiences.”
“We feel Playhouse is still vital to our community and provides opportunities for people of all ages to explore their creative sides,” Moss Strong added. “Whether on the stage or behind it, there’s a place for everyone to shine at the theater.”
The new board will help the Playhouse finalize its 2023 season selections, plus broaden its successful education program. Anyone interested in being nominated for a board position can call Moss Strong at 541-290-9989 to be put on the ballot, or show up at the meeting.
Nominations also can be taken from the floor at the annual membership meeting.
Board appointments run from January through December. Current board members in addition to Moss Strong include past-president Neal Davis, board members Corrie Gant, Annie Ohlsen and Jen Marcotte.
