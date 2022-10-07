Bandon Playhouse logo

Despite theater shut-downs due to the pandemic, Bandon Playhouse has survived and even thrived over the past two years. Now the nonprofit organization that has been operating continuously since 1972 needs the community’s support more than ever.

 Per its bylaws, Bandon Playhouse will hold its annual membership meeting, which includes election of board members for the coming year at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, in the lobby of the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. Current members and new members are eligible for board positions. 

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments