The city of Bandon held a joint meeting between the City Council and Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 19 to direct city staff to clarify and update multiple ordinances.
The main focus of the meeting was a discussion to update the city’s vacation rental ordinance.
An issue in the 2018 vacation rental dwelling ordinance came up because it failed to accurately count the number of existing vacation rentals. The 2018 code requires vacation rentals to be single-dwelling detached residences. However, this caused multiple-unit vacation rentals that were already in existence to only be counted as a single vacation rental.
Planning commissioners and city council members discussed ways to accurately capture the “saturation” of vacation homes by counting each rental unit separately. They also discussed enacting fines for non-compliant vacation home rentals that were operating without permits.
Council members and commissioners said they would like to be able to track complaints to hold vacation rental owners accountable for renters who violate rules such as illegal parking, noise complaints and litter from overflowing garbage bins.
The group also directed staff to look into creating a vacation rental licensing system that would require a certain size of garbage can, as well as a potential checklist that would need to be completed before allowing a dwelling to become a vacation rental. There was also a discussion about a tiered licensing system that would allow an unlimited, a five year, or a partial vacation home rental license.
The planning commission and city council members also directed staff to only allow vacation rentals to be owned by a single person, and not a couple, or a corporation – and each person could only operate one rental in town.
Some local officials suggested putting a moratorium to put a temporary stop to new vacation rental permits until the existing ordinances were sorted out – although it was unclear if the majority of the city council would support a moratorium.
Local officials also said they would like to hold a town hall to get more input from the Bandon community before an official update was made.
Accessory dwelling units were another topic discussed at the meeting.
An accessory dwelling unit is a second dwelling on the same property (or attached to) a single-family house, such as an apartment over the garage, a tiny house on a foundation in the backyard or a separate a basement apartment.
Bandon’s current ordinance was adopted in 2019 after cities were required to allow accessory dwelling units anywhere a single-family detached dwelling is outright permitted. But the city was tasked to make their own regulations regarding the site and designs that would be allowed.
The sticking point with Bandon’s accessory dwelling unit ordinance is that it only allows an ADU to be 40 percent of the primary dwelling’s floor area or 650 square feet, whichever is smaller, or it allows the conversion of an entire floor, even if it’s larger than that.
Staff suggested making the language clearer with less exceptions. The city council and planning commissioners agreed, with many urging the staff to be more liberal and allow larger accessory dwelling units on properties.
Bandon’s current accessory dwelling unit ordinance does not allow them to be operated as vacation rentals, so many members of the planning commission and city council seemed to be onboard with accessory dwelling units as a means to allow more affordable housing.
“I think we need to make it as easy as we can because we are trying to address the lack of housing issue,” one local official said.
“If we are really trying to address the shortage of homes we need to have it big enough to have a family live in it,” another said.
Accessory dwelling units would still be subject to building codes such as setbacks from the road, height requirements, etc.
Bandon’s Planning Manager Dana Nichols facilitated the meeting.
