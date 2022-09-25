Vacation rentals

The city of Bandon held a joint meeting between the City Council and Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 19 to direct city staff to clarify and update multiple ordinances.

The main focus of the meeting was a discussion to update the city’s vacation rental ordinance. 

Dana Nichols

Bandon’s planning manager Dana Nichols facilitated a joint city council and planning commission meeting on Monday, Sept. 19.
