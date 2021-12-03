On November 28, deputies were conducting follow up on a previous case on Melton Road in Bandon.
During the course of the investigation, deputies found the suspect, identified as 67-year-old Michael B. Currie, was not present at but had come to the residence numerous times along with calling and threatening the victim if she were to testify against him in court.
Later that evening, deputies found Currie back at the residence and placed him under arrest. Currie was transported to Coos County Jail where he was lodged.
He is facing charges of domestic menacing, tampering with a witness and violation of a release agreement.
