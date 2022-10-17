On display

Allison McClay will have her paintings on display at the Bandon Library Art Gallery.

Allison McClay is a true painter of the unconscious; her subjects are always experiencing more than what is obvious at first glance. She illuminates the psychological realities of those she paints, inviting you to relate to them intimately. 

Some of these paintings were made during lockdown, and evoke moods and situations that will be familiar to all of us: the half-finished projects started halfheartedly and then abandoned, the ennui as days at home stretched on and on, the claustrophobia of the early days. But this is not the only territory she explores in this show. 

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments