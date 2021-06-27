After being closed for many months due to COVID-19, the Bandon Library Art Gallery has reopened its doors with an exhibit called “A Delicate Balance,” which showcases paintings and collages by Susan Lehman, and “A Murder of Crows,” an assemblage by Janice Horne. The show will run through August 31. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting on July 1, Ava Richey's paintings will be showing on The Long Wall Inside the Library.
Painter/collagist Susan Lehman is a master of subtlety, whose work pushes the edge of what is possible in a two-dimensional medium. Using fabrics, fibers, mesh, paper and sculpting paste, Lehman creates an undulating surface, pocked with craters or rising up into wrinkles before she paints. She then applies acrylic paint, inks and metallics, and may further manipulate the surface by scratching or otherwise distressing the paint. The result is a complex painting with sculptural effects that takes time to fully absorb.
The main series of works on display, “A Delicate Balance,” made during the last 14 months, is a direct response to the challenges of lockdown: isolation, fear of what's outside, feelings of being lost and cut off, memories of the beauty of nature and trying to find hope and a way back into the world. Using a limited but dynamic pallette of black, white, grey and metallic golds and coppers, Lehman summons feelings many experienced during this period of forced isolation: that of being stuck inside, looking out at a world drained of color and life, our loneliness at separation from other people, dislocation as our usual routines came to a sudden halt. The works are delicate and precise, invoking both the inner storms and quiet lulls that marked this stressful time. But Lehman doesn't leave one there; she then takes viewers outside and into light and color with the three newest paintings, including “Looking Towards Shore,” with its lovely turquoise seawater and misty sky. Her work tells us it's not over yet, but we're on our way home.
Janice Horne's “A Murder of Crows” is assemblage at its most whimsical and fun. Riffing on the noted intelligence of crows and ravens as well as their reputation for being tricksters, Horne playfully assembles collages and sculptures to celebrate these fascinating birds. With a wide variety of materials and both a sense of humor and a great respect for her subject, she creates scenarios in which crows are messengers, carriers of the seed of life or gatekeepers of Time itself. She imbues her crows with mystic power, yet Horne's mini stories are grounded in the real activities of corvids. It is a pleasure to have these delightful pieces in the cases.
