Bandon Library Art Gallery is pleased to announce their full reopening and resumption of two-month-long shows, with “Sea and Sky,” which will run through the end of July.
Summer has started on the gallery walls, where skyscapes and seascapes by Vicki Affatati and Abby Lazerow brighten the often overcast Bandon days. Inside the library, Victoria Tierney has filled the Long Wall from one end to the other with watercolors and digital art, while the Neo-Classical African sculpture by Charles Tatum continues in the cases. A reception is scheduled for July 9 from noon to 2 p.m., in the Sprague Room at 1204 11th Street SW, Bandon.
A much-loved teacher as well as a painter, Vicki Affatati has made a series of brilliant skyscapes in acrylics, reveling in the colors of floating clouds and sunsets. Sharing the gallery walls with Affatati is Abby Lazerow of Ashland, whose highly skilled oil paintings are of sea, swimmers and coastal cliffs. Together these artists evoke the glory days of Summer and serve as reminders to take in all the beauty of the South Coast of Oregon.
Inside the library on the Long Wall, Victoria Tierney has arrayed a collection of watercolors and digital art made with the program Art Rage. With a finger or her iPen and tablet she draws, colors, and paints, playing in a virtual sandbox, discovering new ways to express her seemingly limitless imagination. This digital work may be a complex abstract or a simple cartoon-like drawing, while her finely realized watercolor plants and portraits demonstrate her virtuosity with conventional methods.
All are welcome at the July 9 reception. Refreshments will be served, and the artists will be there to discuss their work. “Sea and Sky” runs through the end of July. Gallery hours are the same as Bandon Library hours, which can be found at https://www.bandonlibrary.org/. The gallery Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/BandonLibraryArtGallery.
