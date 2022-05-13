The Bandon Library Art Gallery is open again, and will begin its usual two-month long shows starting in July when the library will welcome Bandon artists Vicki Affatati in the gallery, and Victoria Tierney on the Long Wall inside the library.
Continuing in the cases is the work of sculptor Charles Tatum, while the mosaic works by Vera Melnyk will remain in the gallery through Memorial Day, and Ava Richey on the Long Wall inside the library.
The gallery at Bandon Public Library has established a reputation for showing unusual and innovative work from artists all over Oregon and beyond. The Mosaic Show has become a steady draw for art lovers from all over the Bandon/Coos Bay area, and remains the only annual mosaic show in Oregon.
Professional mosaicists from around the U.S. and beyond send their best work to be displayed at the Bandon Library Art Gallery every Summer. The annual Mosaic Show will resume in 2023, and meanwhile, the beautiful work by Vera Melnyk is in the gallery through the end of May.
Bandon Library hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
