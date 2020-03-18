BANDON — With many social distancing orders being made statewide to prevent the spread of COVID 19, the city of Bandon is giving utility ratepayers a break by suspending any shutoff notices sent out this month.
“We decided that those are going to be held off. We won’t be shutting anyone off for a while, which will give folks a chance to get caught up,” said Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler.
Utility ratepayers still owe the balance of any outstanding bills they may have.
“We send out notices once a month, and we’ve told people not to worry about the ones that went out this month," Chandler added. "I doubt that we’ll be sending them out next month either."
The city has for several years had a drop box for payment, located in the City Hall parking lot. With current social distancing mandates, the city is asking ratepayers to use the drop box to make payments. People don't have to get out of their cars to deposit their payments at the drop box.
