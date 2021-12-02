The holiday celebrations continue in Old Town Bandon on Saturday, December 11, with Bandon Holiday Lights Street Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade will proceed down Second Street in the opposite direction of the normal traffic flow and return on First Street.
The evening will kick off with a holiday nog slog through Old Town at 3 p.m. Many merchants will be providing cider, eggnog, wine and other refreshments along with special deals to entice last-minute Christmas shoppers.
The Greater Bandon Association will be selling Nog Walk glasses for $10. Glasses will be available at the Cobblers Bench and Beach Loop Realty from 3 to 4:30 p.m. With enough cheer to make even Scrooge smile, the Bandon Holiday Lights Parade continues a festive tradition that you won’t want to miss this holiday season.
Please register for the parade online using this link: https://forms.gle/emHd7zeTo5NPDtJPA
If you do not have access to a computer or would like more information on the parade or other events, call Dana Nichols at 201-704-0756 or email her at dana.boardman1@gmail.com.
