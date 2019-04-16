Bandon’s boys golf team had a pair of strong finishes against bigger schools in the past week.
Competing in the Cascade Challenge at Roseburg Country Club on Friday, the Tigers finished second with a team score of 362.
Grants Pass won the title with a score of 343.
Jackson Kennon recovered from a poor front nine of 45 with a 1-under 35 on the back nine for a total of 80 that placed him fourth overall. Alexander Schulz was sixth with an 82, Isaac Cutler shot a 96, Luke Brown a 104 and Matt Yarbor a 105.
And on Monday the Tigers were fifth in the Eugene Country Club Invitational with a score of 360.
Kennon tied for seventh with his score of 81. Yarbor shot 92, Cutler 93 and Schulz 94. Brown finished with a 113.
Bandon’s girls were eighth at Roseburg with a score of 494.
Ashley Strain had a 118, Becky Yu a 119, Amelia Russell a 120 and Madisan McCabe a 137.