The Bandon girls got a big win they needed as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive Tuesday, topping visiting Gold Beach 49-38.
Coquille is the clear favorite for the league, but the Tigers are hoping for the rest of the teams to have some success against Toledo, which might allow the Tigers to get into the mix for second place.
The win over Gold Beach improved Bandon to 2-2, though one of those losses was to Toledo at home last week.
The Tigers built a 27-15 halftime lead, saw Gold Beach claw back into the game, then pulled away in the fourth for the win.
Bandon head coach Jordan Sammons said it was a good experience for the Tigers to have to fight off the comeback.
“That was the first time in the past two seasons they’ve been in a situation like that,” he said. “Either we’ve been able to take care of business and have it wrapped up going into the final minute or we’ve been the one trying to battle back.”
He said the Tigers need to work on their poise in that situation.
“We do a good job playing with a sense of urgency a lot, but sometimes we gotta learn time and situation,” he said. “Like hey, we’re up, we’ve just gotta relax, take care of business, handle the ball and good things will happen for us.”
Naomi Martin had 14 points for Bandon in the win over Gold Beach. Kennedy Turner scored 12 points and Nikki Lakey 11.
The Tigers came up just short last week against Toledo, but battled the entire game, falling 38-26 after trailing 13-4 through one quarter.
“I was really proud of them,” Sammons said. “It was an eight-point game down to the end.
“We got in a little bit of a hole to start out, but they kept battling and fighting to the end. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. Their improvement is showing and we are going to just keep getting better.”
Martin had 14 points and Ashley Strain eight in the loss to the Boomers.
Bandon can help itself if it can pick up a big road win at Waldport on Friday and then hosts Coquille and visits Toledo next week.