In order to prepare the site at Bandon Beach Hotel, demolition and site prep began in late February. As part of the demolition process, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance – the grant making department of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort - reached out to local organizations that serve people in need to donate hotel items such as tables, chairs, vacuum cleaners, washers, dryers, mattresses, linens and towels. Salvation Army, Ruth’s Closet, Devereux Center and South Coast Hospice’s arrived on February 23 and at the end of the day, their trucks were full of supplies for use by their clients.
On March 21, several volunteers from Harmon Construction as well as Bandon Dunes staffers from facility maintenance and staff housing began a soft demolition process to salvage windows, doors, sinks, cabinets and other items that were donated to Habitat for Humanity in Coos Bay.
Once demolition of the hotel is complete, the site will be prepared for safe grading and stabilization until construction starts. You can learn more about the Bandon Beach hotel at bandonbeachhotel.com.
