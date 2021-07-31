The Oregon Optometric Physicians Association (OOPA) elected its 2021-2022 board of directors during its annual meeting held July 23.
Those elected to the board include:
President – Nate Roland, OD (Eye Impressions, Sherwood, OR)
President-Elect – Amber Dunn, OD (Gatti Vision, King City, Oregon)
Immediate Past President – Nicole Rush, OD (Bandon Vision Center, Bandon, Oregon)
Senior Past President – David Wolf, OD
Secretary/Treasurer – Craig Bowen, OD (Tualatin Eye Associates, Tualatin Oregon)
Director – William Hefner, OD (Pacific University College of Optometry, Sherwood, OR)
Director - Emilee Nehring, OD (Woodburn Vision Source, Woodburn Oregon)
Director - Derri Sandberg, OD (Lifetime Vision Care, Bend Oregon)
Belinda R. Starkey, OD, newly elected American Optometric Association (AOA) Trustee, presided over the installation of officers ceremony. Dr. Starkey was recently named “Optometrist of the Year” by the AOA.
OOPA is a statewide organization of doctors of optometry, college of optometry faculty, optometric students, and industry-related associates. OOPA is an affiliate of the AOA.
Member committees within OOPA plan activities and carry out the mission of the Association. The mission is to promote, protect and advance the professional practice of optometry.
For more information about OOPA, visit: https://www.oregonoptometry.org/.
