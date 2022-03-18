For the Bandon cranberry community, farmers across America and people everywhere, Spring is the time of rebirth, a new beginning. It is a season full of hope and promise. This Spring is extra special because we can now begin to take the masks off and say hello to healthier times. The COVID winter is over. It is time to re-emerge, re-engage, to start shaking hands again and visit friends. It is safer to be out in crowds, it is OK to feel good, to hug and hold again. It is time to embrace spring.
For Bandon cranberry farmers, there is great danger in the Spring. When the temperature drops below freezing, in the dark of night, unprotected budding cranberries can be severely damaged and lost. Bandon cranberry farmers are on alert in March. Frost protection is the number one priority. The developing buds must be protected from the night-time freeze. Make a mistake in March and there will be a diminished harvest in November.
How do you fight the ice man who strikes at 3 a.m.? How do you protect budding berries from damage when the temperature drops below 32 degrees? Bandon cranberry farmers know how to fight the cold; their weapon is clean fresh water. Farmers install thermostats in the bogs that monitor the temperature at ground level. When it gets too cold these instruments send a signal that activates the pumps which push water through the sprinkler systems. The water flows through the sprinklers to the various bogs, rotating in 10-minute intervals. This process protects the buds when they are most fragile in the Spring.
Along with frost protection, the other Spring mandate on Bandon cranberry farms is rejuvenation. The bogs must be repaired, prepared and protected from deer and elk. In the cranberry bogs, the year begins in February with “sprinklers and stakes.” The sprinkler heads that water the fields, are removed from the bogs in the fall to allow for harvest. In February and March, those sprinkler heads are reattached to the water pipes that run under the fields. The sprinkler heads are then taped to wood stakes to keep them snug for eiight months of watering. Installing sprinklers adroitly takes soft hands and a good eye.
The pumps that drive the water from the ponds through the pipes to the sprinklers are critical. In the Spring, the pumps and pipes must be checked and tested because as one farmer explained, “Everything that was working great last Fall, doesn’t always work right in the Spring.” In the pumphouse you are always looking for leaks.
Most Bandon bogs are filled with mature vines. Locally there are different variations of Stevens vines, Yellow River vines and other types. Occasionally new bogs are planted, and new vines are introduced. Some with the promise of 2X crop yields (Hello Mullica Queens). Replanting a bog involves scraping the field, removing the old vines, re-sanding and replanting. It takes optimism, determination, and courage (common features among Bandon cranberry farmers) to rebuild a bog and try a new type of vine.
Fences keep the deer out and they must be repaired and rebuilt in the Spring. Fence building involves splitting logs, digging holes, and hanging wire……YIKES. Other Spring chores call for cleaning out ditches, pulling weeds, shoring up the dykes that surround the bogs and double-checking irrigation. Bandon cranberry farmers work hard in March to protect and prepare their bogs. They test everything, every day, because on the farm.……tools, machines, pumps, and thermostats, don’t always work right in the Spring.
