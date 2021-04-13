BANDON ─ On Thursday, final candidates for the Bandon School District superintendent search underwent interviews with the school board and ended the night with a community meet and greet.
According to Angela Cardas, board chair, each candidate had 45 minutes for a casual-style interview with the school board during executive session Thursday afternoon. They then took a tour of the school with district administration and staff.
“Everyone is getting a good feel of each other today,” Cardas said during the evening meet and greet at Bandon High School. “Honestly, it’s nice to be in-person. I was a little worried at the beginning we would need to be on Zoom. Thankfully the candidates were willing to come, and staff has been great with COVID precautions and extra cleaning… It’s been a team effort to get this style of interview to happen (and) it’s been great to … dive deeper into the visions they have.”
The school board met in executive session again that night to discuss which of the final three candidates to select. Cardas said a public announcement of the board’s decision will be made Monday, April 12, if the selected candidate accepts the job.
“We have three great candidates, so it will be hard,” Cardas said.
During the meet and greet, the candidates were set up in three separate rooms. Staff and community members walked from room-to-room to ask questions and fill out comment cards to give the school board feedback about each applicant.
Candidate Ryan Keefauver said the process to get to this point in the superintendent search was “extensive” but gave him a chance to get to know the board. As principal of Irrigon Junior and Senior High School, Keefauver pointed out he has experience working in a small community, something he can use if selected as Bandon School District’s superintendent.
“(Also) serving as a teacher, I have a lot of experience instructionally and made a great effort to be an instructional leader,” Keefauver said. “I’d continue that here. It’s a good first step to joining the team.”
Candidate Shauna Schmerer said she applied for the position after having considered it six years ago when it was last open. She explained she didn’t apply then in order to gain more career experience. Now, as superintendent at her school district in Washington state, she feels ready to finally make the move to Bandon if selected by the board.
Like Keefauver, she emphasized how having worked in a small community has brought her experience in building relationships in and outside of a school district.
“I’m from a small district … and know multiple people wear multiple hats,” she said.
Candidate Allen Barber, from Rogue Valley’s Eagle Point School District, said he applied for the position of superintendent in Bandon because he has vacationed in the area and is able to relocate.
“I hope to be a superintendent someday and it might end up being in Bandon,” he said. “I know I have a lot of experiences and if it’s a good fit, it’s a good fit.”
Barber said he has worked in the HR director position, as well as secondary director position, and has built relationships with teachers and the community throughout his career. One of the big advancements he said he was involved with at Eagle Point School District was raising the pay for staff.
“We noticed some fast-food restaurants were giving $15 an hour and our employees were making $13.75 an hour, so we made a concerted effort to make that pay raise above minimum wage,” he recalled. “It was hard, but we had a balanced, sustainable budget for 14 years and felt the right place to spend those funds were on teachers and employees.”
When asked about Bandon School District’s declining student enrollment, Feefauver said he would, if hired, address it first by look at why students who live in the area are choosing to attend school elsewhere.
“(I would) address those issues to try to get them to return, look at what we’re lacking and try to meet the needs of families to serve them better,” Feefauver said.
Schmerer pointed to Coos County’s housing issue as one of the potential causes for the district’s declining enrollment. If hired as superintendent, she says she would seek to work with the community to address the issue together.
“…Building the relationship first before I request anything is something I’d like to do if I was offered the job,” she said.
In addition to the housing issue, Schmerer said “the other piece is providing opportunity to public schools that need to (be) different than the one down the road. I think Bandon does, between the community, scenery and natural environmental pieces they can sell to bring people in with (more) enrollment.”
For Barber, he also pointed to the housing issue but emphasized the high market cost “which is a concern,” he said, “because it’s pricing young families out of Bandon.”
“Somehow, we have to work on getting affordable housing,” he said. “Housing shortages and prices is bigger than the district. A lot of people can be involved in that plan.”
During the meet and greet, some of the concerns raised by staff to the candidates included the ongoing pandemic and how it is affecting students.
Feefauver said in an interview about the topic that in Irrigon Junior and Senior High School, the focus is on what can be controlled while remaining flexible.
“…The number one goal (is) to bring kids back in the building,” he said.
Schmerer explained that because no one knows what the fall semester will look like yet, “you can’t say ‘let’s go back to what it used to be’ but take what you’ve learned and make it about hope.”
“We need kids here, but we also need to provide opportunity for kids who are successful online as well,” she said. “Having options and meeting kids where they are is the challenge and what we want to do in the fall.”
School board member AJ Kimball was encouraged by the turnout from the community during the meet and greet, which saw over 30 participants.
“As a school board, we hold what the community says in high regard,” Kimball said. “We’re losing (outgoing-Superintendent Doug Ardiana), who has been an amazing superintendent. I personally looked up to him. He loved kids and that’s what we’re looking for.”
One of the district’s staff members in attendance was Chris Trevisoil, director of operations and transportation. He said he is looking at the candidates through the lens of facility needs and is hopeful there will be someone “who has experience in facilities, transportation, food service, someone who is well-rounded and likeable that we can all work with.”
