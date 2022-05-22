After surviving the downturn in tourism due to COVID-19, the Bandon City Council will discuss whether to create a Rainy Day Fund to help fund essential city services if a future downturn occurs.
The council discussed the issue during its regular meeting Monday, May 23, at the Bandon City Council Chambers.
In documents presented to the city council, City Manager Dan Chandler explained that since revenue for the city government is heavily reliant on tourism, things like pandemics or natural disasters could devastate the city if there is no reserve funding available.
He, therefore, recommends the council establish the Rainy Day fund, which would be used only in crisis.
The fund could also be used to pay for unexpected increases to the state retirement fund.
Chandler told the council, the fund could initially be funded with $450,000 that has been set aside as reserve funds but not spent over the last two years.
In the resolution the council will consider, additional funding could be put into the Rainy Day Fund yearly. The resolution states that 50% of any general fund revenue that is unappropriated as of May 1 would go into the reserve fund every year until the fund reaches 20% of the city’s annual budget. At that time, the council could decide whether to continue growing the reserve balance or spend the money in another way.
Additionally, excess revenue from things like franchise audits or payments not anticipated can be put in the Rainy Day Fund is recommended by the finance director and approved by the city council.
If the fund is created, revenue placed in it would only be used to provide critical city services during a time of economic downturn.
The money could not be used to create new programs or to fund elements that should be funded through the general fund.
The council will have the option of setting aside a portion of the reserve balance specifically to fund the retirement system.
To use the funding in the future, the city must determine that critical services cannot be funded without using the reserves. The city manager will present a case to the council, which will make any final decision on whether or not to spend the money.
