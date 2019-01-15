Bandon’s boys basketball team shrugged off a two-game losing streak to beat Gold Beach on Tuesday night and improve to 2-2 in Sunset Conference play.
The Tigers, who lost to unbeaten Toledo last Thursday, had a strong second half to beat the Panthers 68-56 on Tuesday.
“In the second half, I think we attacked the basket better and got easier looks,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said, adding that the Tigers also hit a few key 3-pointers in the final two quarters.
Bandon also did a good job keeping its nerves, something it didn’t do in its first league loss to Myrtle Point.
“That kind of happened the other night at Myrtle Point,” Angove said. “We let the emotions get the best of us.
“Too much happened on the floor, so we’ve been talking about that. Just keep your emotions in check. Just pay the game. Let it slide.”
The Tigers surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 28-15 after heading into the locker room down 25-24.
Bandon put five players in double figures in a strong team effort. Colby Gaston and Matt Yarbor had 13 points each, Braydon Freitag added 12 and twins Hunter and Trevor Angove had 11 each. Cooper Lang scored eight.
In the loss to Toledo, the Tigers fell behind 25-7 through one quarter and 50-26 at halftime, then made an effort in the fourth quarter to get to 100 points by pressing. The Tigers only scored two points in the final quarter, but kept Toledo just under the century mark in a 99-44 loss.
Freitag had 13 points, Cooper Lang 10, Colby Gaston seven and Matt Yarbor six in the loss.
At 2-2, Bandon is third in the league standings.
Bandon visits Waldport on Friday and then faces the league’s top two teams next week when it hosts Coquille on Tuesday and travels to Toledo on Friday.