Bandon’s boys won their final tuneup for the Sunset Conference season by edging Myrtle Point 49-45 in the consolation game at the Oakland Tournament.
The Tigers enter league play with some momentum after hanging tough with Glide a night earlier before losing 46-37.
“Our defense was pretty good, we just couldn’t hit a shot in the fourth quarter,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said after the Tigers entered the final quarter trailing by two points and then scored just two points.
Colby Gaston had 13 points, Hunter Angove nine, Matt Yarbor eight and Braydon Freitag seven in the loss.
The next day, though, the Tigers edged the Bobcats despite Braydon Freitag and his cousin Will not playing as they stayed home for the memorial service of their uncle Todd.
Yarbor hit a clutch free throw and the Tigers came up with a big stop. Gaston had 20 points, Hunter Angove 12 and Trevor Angove eight.
Bandon finished the preseason 2-9 record, but nobody in the league was stellar outside of unbeaten Toledo. Coquille and Waldport both are 6-6, Gold Beach 5-4, Reedsport 5-5 and Myrtle Point 3-9.
Bandon’s girls lost both their games, though the second one was a thriller.
Glide topped the Tigers 40-28 on Friday. Kylie Lakey had nine points in the setback.
Bandon fell to Myrtle Point 44-39 in double overtime.
The Tigers rallied in the third quarter after scoring just eight points in the first half.
Ashley Strain had 15 points for the Tigers, while Nikki Lakey had nine and Kennedy Turner seven. The Tigers finished the preseason 3-8.
Coquille enters league play 11-1 and Toledo is 9-2. Myrtle Point is 5-7, Reedsport 3-6, Waldport 3-8 and Gold Beach 2-7.
Bandon’s squads start league play at home against Reedsport on Thursday and visit Myrtle Point on Saturday.
Next week, the Tigers host Toledo on Thursday.