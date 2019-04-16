Bandon baseball coach Jay Ferrell feels his team is on the verge of a breakthrough.
The Tigers nearly came from behind to beat defending league champion Reedsport last week, instead settling for their second league loss, but bounced back nicely Tuesday with a 10-0 win over visiting Siletz Valley in six innings.
“This team is way better than the record shows,” Ferrell said of the Tigers, who sit 3-2 in league play, though just 4-9 overall after a brutal preseason. “It’s obvious in my eyes when I got to practice every day.
“I hope the next week and a half we can build a little confidence for the younger kids.”
Bandon is scheduled to play Myrtle Point on Friday and then has a nonleague doubleheader at North Douglas on Saturday.
Ferrell praised the approach of his hitters at the plate against Siletz Valley. The Tigers had 11 hits — a first-inning RBI double by Ethan Hultin and 10 singles.
“They did good today,” he said. “We squared up a bunch of balls. We were more aggressive at the plate.”
The other key element in Tuesday’s win was a great pitching performance by Jason Wilhite, who needed just 67 pitches over six innings while pitching a three-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
“Jason threw a fabulous game,” Ferrell said. “He was completely dominant.”
The coach said Wilhite was upset about the one walk, since he has made that a focus after a game earlier this season when he struggled to find the strike zone.
Wilhite also had a two-run single on offense. Hultin added a sacrifice fly to his double.
Braydon Freitag had three hits and an RBI and two of the Tigers’ talented freshmen — Chris Butler and Cooper Lang — each had two hits and an RBI.
After Friday’s close loss to Reedsport, when Bandon nearly erased a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning before ultimately falling 4-3, Tuesday’s result was a good one.
The Tigers remain in good shape for one of the league’s playoff berths, as well.
Next week, they are scheduled to host Waldport on Tuesday before opening the second round of league play at Coquille on Friday.