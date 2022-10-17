The City of Bandon recently amended their policies on food trucks. The new policy allows food trucks in commercial and light industrial zones as long as they are not located in the waterfront or old town areas.
“There was a public hearing before the council where a number of business owners in the old town and waterfront area noted the potential impact that mobile food units might have on their business,” Bandon city manager Dan Chandler said at city council meeting earlier this month.
The food truck operators must get approval from the planning department before operating, and must have proper permits from local and state agencies. The mobile food units can only operate on private property with owner approval.
The city indicated that special events permits, such as food truck operations at the farmers market, could still be obtained.
City manager Chandler reported that the city has been working on the topic of food trucks for about a year and a half, and there has been several public hearings and workshops regarding their operation in Bandon.
A resident survey found that more than 80 percent of residents were in support of mobile food units, he said.
A letter of concern from Bandon resident Joseph Bain was read at the City Council meeting prior to the council’s adoption of the food truck ordinance.
“I understand people like the food trucks but they contribute absolutely nothing to our community and basically are takers. Established storefront business owners pay property taxes with the city and all taxing districts in the area which food trucks do not,” Bain wrote.
Food truck operators will be subject to an annual license fee to cover the cost of staff time to ensure ongoing compliance with the rules. Mobile food units and mobile food pods will also be subject to a planning permit fee.
