A resident survey found that more than 80 percent of Bandon residents were in support of mobile food units.

The City of Bandon recently amended their policies on food trucks. The new policy allows food trucks in commercial and light industrial zones as long as they are not located in the waterfront or old town areas.

“There was a public hearing before the council where a number of business owners in the old town and waterfront area noted the potential impact that mobile food units might have on their business,” Bandon city manager Dan Chandler said at city council meeting earlier this month.

