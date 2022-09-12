Nick Asher

Bringing new and old recipes to life for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Dietary Department is something Nick Asher does well.

That’s one reason Nick was chosen as non-clinical Employee of the Month for July.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments