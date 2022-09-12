Bringing new and old recipes to life for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Dietary Department is something Nick Asher does well.
That's one reason Nick was chosen as non-clinical Employee of the Month for July.
Bringing new and old recipes to life for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Dietary Department is something Nick Asher does well.
That’s one reason Nick was chosen as non-clinical Employee of the Month for July.
Nick has been a cook in the Dietary Department since October 2021. He was nominated because “he really shines every day in his role and is a valuable member and a real team player of the Dietary Department,” the nominated stated.
“He is always offering to help his dietary team co-workers and his manager as well as any other employee who asks for his assistance. His culinary talents and cooking creations produce aromas which emanate through the hallways.
“He jumps in to help by taking on extra shifts to cover any staff shortage situation. Nick has a wonderful, happy personality and he gets along with everyone and is a real superstar on the Dietary staff,” the nomination concluded.
As part of the Employee of the Month award, Nick was awarded a certificate and eight hours of paid time off. His name will also be placed on a ballot for the Employee of the Year award in December.
