If it weren't bad enough that the town of Bandon was almost completely destroyed by fire in September of 1936, less than five months later, the area experienced what was described as "the worst storm in history."
The first picture I am sharing are the tents, which were set up along First Street by the Red Cross for residents and firemen within days of the fire. The second photo shows the result of more flooding several years later near the Chevron Station, which was across from what is now Face Rock Creamery. The foundry to the right of the station survived the fire but was later torn down.
One story about the storm, from the Feb. 4, 1937, Western World, told of logs drifting into the firemen's tent.
"Firemen living in the tent which has been their headquarters since the city burned last September reported that a log floated into their tent while they were at work patrolling the streets and otherwise helping during the flood.
"The log, one foot in diameter, caused damage to cots and other property as it floated hither and yon. The firemen spent the remainder of Monday night sleeping on the floor of the council chamber in the new city hall."
The "new city hall," which had been built by WPA workmen to house the Red Cross as they moved in to take care of Bandonians, is now the Bandon History Museum on the corner of Fillmore and Highway 101.
Old-timers, who had lived here over 40 years, said it was the worst storm they had ever seen. The quick run-off caused Ferry Creek to flood, which inundated the downtown area. The banks of the creek and its tributaries were burned off in the fire, leaving nothing to hold the moisture.
The most fascinating story to come out of the storm was headlined: "Infant lost in Flood, Found Alive. Family of Five Goes Hurtling Down Canyon in Home."
The Richard Howell family were living in a house built in a canyon on Lowe Creek on the North Bank Road. Above them was a dirt dam some 20 feet in height, the water of which had been used for irrigation purposes on the H.H. Christensen farm.
"The terrific downpour of rain caused the dam to give way during the night. The sudden onrush of water swept the Howell home from its foundation and carried it down the canyon some 800 yards to the main road. The walls had collapsed, and the roof had fallen in.
"Trapped within the enclosure of their wrecked abode, the Howells grasped madly for the hands of their children. The mother quickly gathered the baby in her arms, but in the topsy-turvy trip down the canyon, half submerged in icy water, she lost him. When the wreckage came to a halt at the main road, there were father and mother and the two older children, but the baby was gone."
The story tells how they groped madly in pitch darkness for any sight or sound of the baby, but they finally gave up believing the baby was dead.
"The motley four, water-soaked and numb with cold made their way to the Christensen home," says the article.
Mr. Christensen hurried to the home of Maurice Ray, superintendent of Moore Mill & Lumber Co. logging operations, Howell's employer. Aided by a flashlight and lantern, Christensen and Ray rushed to the scene of the wreckage to search for the body of Baby Howell.
"An hour had elapsed ... when suddenly after upturning what had been part of the roof they saw Baby Howell. His left arm and his head were firmly hooked over the limb of an alder sapling that had been washed from its moorings by the rushing torrent, and he was alive, breathing; in fact gurgling as they gently lifted him from his anchorage to the arms of rescue."
He was rushed to his parents and brought to Bandon and given a thorough examination by Dr. E.F. Lucas, who found no water in his lungs and only a slight fever as the result of exposure.
This was the kind of positive story that people needed after surviving both fire and flood.
The third picture features D. S. "Big Mac" MacDonald, as he celebrated 25 years as a police officer with the City of Bandon.
But that is not where he started his police career.
An item in the June 9, 1949, Western World is headlined: Bandon Man Joins State Police Ranks.
"Donald MacDonald, World War II veteran and graduate of Bandon High School, was sworn in as a member of the Oregon State Police Monday at Salem.
MacDonald is head of the cheese-curing room at the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op plant here. He will stay on the job until relief is arranged.
"Given the temporary rating of 'recruit,' MacDonald will report to the Coquille headquarters of the state police for about 10 days before being stationed at Gold Beach where he expects to be assigned to game enforcement duties which he requested. MacDonald served with the Marine Corps during the recent war."
I am not sure how long he spent with the State Police, but certainly their loss was our gain.
* * *
The election is over .... except for those of us who mounted a write-in campaign, as I've been advised that it could be as late as June 7 when the votes have to be certified before the write-in winners will be announced. Hopefully, we will know sooner the outcome of the 642 write-in votes for Position No. 2 on the board of the Southern Coos Health District, but until then it's anyone's guess as I know of two others, besides me, whose names were written in.
To say that the results of the election produced some surprises is an understatement.
The school board lost one of its most dedicated members when Marie Simonds, executive director of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, was unseated by local plumber Stan Avery. Avery's wife, Theresa, also sought a seat, but lost to incumbent Angela Cardas by over 200 votes. Marie did win a seat on the Education Service District board, which is good.
Rod Taylor, not to be confused with activist and radio talk show host Rob Taylor, also of Bandon, defeated Harv Schubothe for the Bandon port commission 1,632 to 1,361. Rod is one of three Oregonians who were cited (him for curfew violation) on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. Rod also won a seat on the Coos County Area Transportation District board of directors.
For the contested seat on the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District board, incumbent Larry Sabin defeated challenger Jeannette Harper, 514 to 271.
Because of a mix-up, two incumbents of the Bandon Cranberry Water Control District board filed for the same seat, with Ted Freitag defeating fellow board member John Roth 102-74. Hopefully, the 51 write-in votes for the vacant Position No. 3 will have been for John so both can continue serving on the board. If not, the remaining board members, which includes Scott Vierck who ran unopposed, can reappoint John to the board when his term expires June 30.
The city's renewal of the local option street tax, Measure 6-188, passed handily, 775-152. All I can say is: thank you to the voters who supported this effort which allows us to maintain our streets and pedestrian ways.
Overall, 25.76 percent of the registered voters in Coos County cast their ballots: 12,213 out of 47,413 registered voters.
* * *
If ever there is an incentive to get vaccinated, it is now. It was announced this week that Oregon is one of four states who will offer an incentive to those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.
Under the plan, the state will pick 42 winners: One statewide winner will receive $1 million, one person in each county will receive $10,000 and five 12-to-17-year-olds will receive $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. The irony is that the very people who are pushing hardest for our counties to open up fully are the same ones who refuse to be vaccinated. It doesn't make sense.
Under new state rules laid out last week, counties will see an easing of restrictions once 65% of their 16-and-older population has received a dose of the Covid vaccine.
Portland (Multnomah County), for example, has already reached the 65 percent figure needed to reopen; Coos County stands at about 51 percent. Surely, we can do as well as Multnomah County! Can't we?
This means over 7,000 more county residents need to get a dose before the county hits that threshold.
Meanwhile the county's seen a slow increase in its Covid-19 cases. Coos will remain in the moderate-risk tier, but its 88.4 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks is up from the previous reporting period, according to Coos Health and Wellness.
* * *
The federal government announced several weeks ago that the deadline for states to comply with its Real ID program has been pushed back to May 2023.
According to the Oregonian, "The latest Real ID delay gives Oregon, which expected to be the last state in the country to comply with the federal security rule signed by Congress in 2005, yet another reprieve from an anticipated Real ID customer crunch state officials fretted about for years."
It makes one wonder what is going on with the state-run Department of Motor Vehicles if we were set to be the last state to comply.
* * *
Golfer Phil Mickelson made history Sunday when he became the oldest golfer in history to win a major championship. Phil is three weeks away from his 51st birthday and had to have a special exemption in order to play in the PGA Championship because of his age.
The record had been held by golfer Julius Boros, who was 48 years, 4 months and 18 days old when he won the PGA championship in 1968. In an unprecedented occurrence, the crowd swarmed Mickelson as he walked toward the 18th tee, resulting in officials having to rope off the area. I've never seen anything like the excitement even in the hey-day of Tiger Woods.
