The first picture I am sharing was taken in September of 1957 after a valiant fight to save this 40-foot commercial fishing boat, Star, which ended up on the beach south of the jetty.
The boat's owner, Harold Powell, and his son Richard, both of Charleston, were rescued from their sinking craft by another fishing boat, William A, near Whiskey Run, the point of land north of the Coquille River mouth.
They had fish on the deck and were oblivious of anything wrong until the owner noticed water splashing over the gurleys. As the owner investigated he discovered the boat was filling with water, according to a front-page article in the Western World.
"The William A. took the Powells aboard and took the semi-sunken Star in tow, after receiving a radio reply which indicated that the Bandon bar was 'flat,' so they headed for Bandon, staying close to the beach. The tug Port of Bandon went out about 6 p.m. to assist, according to Capt. Andy Bohnert.
"The fishermen found the Bandon bar with heavy swells and anything but "flat,' they indicated later (with some understandable bitterness).
"Fearing the William A. was not adequately equipped to tow the half-sunken Star across the rough bar, the fishermen asked the tug to take over the tow.
"By this time darkness had fallen, and anxious watchers on the south jetty peered into the night to see the tug, with towing lights on, working its way across the bar into the river.
"Bohnert said the worst part of the tow had been completed, with the Star well into the channel. The tug stopped to take in some line when the shackle holding the towline onto the Star, apparently gave way and the tug's line came free."
What was left of the boat eventually washed up onto the beach.
The second photo, taken in April of 1966, was titled "Fire with a purpose." The equipment is the State of Oregon's pavement burner. It had been in Bandon two weeks earlier to burn off excess tar which had risen to the surface of the highway during the winter, causing slippery road conditions. Pavement was left rough after the machine went over it, providing a safer non-skid surface.
This picture was taken on Highway 42S, with the business that is now a Mexican restaurant in the background. Not sure if, at that time, it was Rumpty's or The Snack Shack, but it was one of the two. Ken and Carol Kreutzer owned Rumpty's and Ann and Gordon Texley owned The Snack Shack.
The third photo was taken in September of 1965 as local physician, Dr. E.F. Lucas, administered the influenza vaccine to school district personnel, including Bandon Heights Grade School teacher Irene (Mrs. L.A.) Willett.
* * *
The deadline to file for various boards and commissions, including hospital board, school board, port commission, Rural Fire Protection District board and the Bandon Cranberry Water Control District is over, and some of the filings are interesting, to say the least.
Port Commissioners Rick Goche and Reg Pullen are running unopposed, while Commissioner Harv Schubothe is being challenged by Bandon resident Rodney Taylor. I will try, to the best of my ability, to let my readers know who some of the candidates are, particularly if they are not the incumbents. Taylor last made the news when he was cited for a curfew violation in Washington, D.C. the night of Jan. 6. He has also filed for the Coos County Area Transportation District.
There are three vacancies on the Bandon School Board, with incumbent David Hisel running unopposed. A husband and wife combo, plumber Stan Avery and his wife Theresa, have filed, with Stan running against incumbent Marie Simonds (as is newcomer Jeannette M. Harper) and Theresa Avery running against the incumbent board chairman Angela Cardas.
I am having a hard time understanding why the Averys would want to be on the school board since they have homeschooled their children for a number of years. I emailed Harper, who said she and her husband have been Oregon residents for about four years. She worked for the state of California and retired after 39 years. She is also a member of the Bandon Gun Club and acts as their bookkeeper and in February was elected secretary.
Jeannette Harper has also filed for position No. 2 on the Bandon RFPD, running against long-time incumbent Larry Sabin. Anthony Zunino has filed for Position No. 1 on the fire board.
There are three vacancies on the board of the Southern Coos Health District, with Norbert Johnson, who was appointed to the board Nov. 19, filing for Position No. 4; Brent Bischoff, general manager of Coos Curry Electric, has filed for Position No. 5. He is currently secretary of the board.
What I did find interesting is that no one filed for Position No. 2, the seat on the hospital board to which Cary McGagin, a realtor based at Coastal Sotheby's in Bandon, was appointed Dec. 3. This means that either he forgot to file and will mount a write-in campaign, or he decided he did not want to run again. Either way, someone else can decide to mount a write-in campaign as it's a wide-open seat. The other members of the board are chairman David Allen and treasurer Edie Jurgenson.
There was a mix-up in filing for the cranberry water control district, with two of the incumbents accidentally filing for the same position. Growers John Roth and Ted Freitag both filed for Position No. 1. Freitag is the incumbent in Position No. 3 and people are urged to vote for Roth for No. 1 and write in Ted Freitag's name for Position No. 3. Scott Vierck is running unopposed as the incumbent for Position No. 2.
School board member and executive director of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance Marie Simonds is also running for an at-large seat on the South Coast Education Service District.
* * *
I learned last week that long-time Bandon resident Ilse Von Roon had died March 27 at the age of 80 of an apparent heart attack. Von Roon will be remembered as having started the Gypsy Wagon business some years ago in the small shop on Second Street adjacent to the bakery.
I also heard that Willie Leach, a member of the BHS Class of 1955, died April 1 at his home in Florence where he lived with his wife, Betty.
Among his survivors are his daughter Brenda Leach-Tison of Bandon and son Roger and wife Kim of Myrtle Point. He is also survived by his brother Theran Leach and sister Sarah, both of whom attended school in Bandon.
Brenda advised that there will be no service.
I remember that when they lived in Bandon some years ago, Willie was very involved with the Bandon Jaycees.
* * *
I don't know the details, but I saw an item in The World that said the Harbor Lights Middle School principal Dustin Clark had resigned effective March 26. The superintendent Doug Ardiana, who announced his retirement effective the end of the school year, will serve as principal for the next couple of months.
Becky Armistead, the current principal of Ocean Crest, will become the new HLMS principal, and Courtney Wehner, a teacher in the district, will be the new Ocean Crest principal.
Judging from the positive comments on Facebook positions, the parents are very happy with the decisions.
* * *
Rumors have been swirling around the fact that a large number of trailers had appeared on an abandoned property in the Gardiner area, which, by the way is not in Coos County, but is in Douglas County.
I won't repeat some of the rumors that I have heard, but suffice it to say none were true.
I called my friend Linda McCollum, the mayor of Reedsport, to find out what was really happening.
She said FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has leased the old IP (International Paper) mill property to store trailers, which are being sent to various areas of the Northwest where people have lost their homes to wildfires. The trailers were stored at a different location, but FEMA was forced to move and they were able to lease the Gardiner property. Linda assured me no one will be living in the trailers as they are simply being stored there until they can be moved to areas where housing is needed for people who lost their homes to fire.
The World also had a similar story on their front page last week. I know it would be more "intriguing" for some to think that 3,100 refugees were being shipped to Gardiner, but .... well, it just isn't true! And I was pretty sure it wasn't when I first read the Facebook post.
* * *
We all know by now that Coos County remains in the extreme category, but we can only hope that as more and more vulnerable people get vaccinated, maybe the governor will rethink the restrictions and let our restaurants and bars open.
I do know that Coos County had 13 Covid deaths during the month of March, which is over half the number since the pandemic started a year ago, so that is not an encouraging statistic.
I also learned that the Bandon fifth grade was forced to take a longer spring vacation because one of the students was infected and had been in the classroom.
* * *
I saw an article Sunday that said part of the SpaceX Rocket that was reportedly responsible for the great light show last week in the Northwest was recovered by a farmer in Eastern Washington.
After many saw the bright light in the night sky, it was quickly surmised to be a rocket belonging to Elon Musk and his SpaceX company. Officials in Grant County, Wash., said a 5-foot-long "composite-overwrapped pressure vessel" was retrieved from a private field in Ephrata, Wash.
