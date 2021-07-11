After hearing recently that Mike Keiser, owner of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, had purchased the former Lake Bradley Christian Camp for staff housing, it brought back a lot of memories about the place I remember fondly as Tanglewood.
It also reminded me of other entertainment "hot spots" that we have lost over the years including, of course, the Wecoma Baths and the Silver Spray Gardens dance hall.
The first picture I am sharing is of Tanglewood, taken from the west bank of Bradley Lake looking north. The long building with all the windows was the original dance hall and skating rink, which I want to talk about today.
The big headline in the Feb. 16, 1950, Western World reads: "New Dancing Club, New Building Make Joint Debut in Gala Event."
This was essentially the unveiling of Tanglewood, built by Leona Koff.
"Over 400 members and out-of-town guests of the newly-organized Surf club enthusiastically inaugurated a huge new dance hall-skating rink four miles south of Bandon Saturday evening in one of the most impressive social events held in the community in many years.
"The 190 by 80 skating rink-dance hall is the largest portion of Tanglewood resort to take shape under the able and close supervision of Mrs. Leona Koff, owner and developer of the new resort at Bradley Lake, a half mile west of the Beach Loop-Highway 101 junction.
"The building is not yet completed, with a maple floor still to be laid, so the dance was held on the sub-floor. The interior is being finished with knotty cedar and acoustical tile. The roof is of the self-supporting truss type, leaving the spacious floor, free of obstructing pillars.
"There is an apartment upstairs. A bowling alley with six lanes and a small restaurant are also planned for the building.
"Mrs. Koff has announced that she awarded a contract .... to build a swimming pool near the dance hall-rink. The pool is to be 65x110 feet, with construction to begin in April.
"In addition to dance music by Bum Gartin's orchestra, the group was entertained with specialty dances by Joan Carvall of Coos Bay. One hundred small tables with about 400 chairs were scattered about the west end of the hall. Couples in charge of the dance were the Harlow Calls, J.H. Fasnachts, McK. Fogles, Carl Lorenzes, F.T. Moores, G. Neideighs, Hugh Stevensons, Piercy Sweets and the L.E. Wrights."
In late 1957, Tanglewood was sold to Wm. Laakaniemi and a man named Meadors.
Although the swimming pool was never built, as late as 1959, the skating rink was still open, and dances and banquets were routinely held out there. Tanglewood Manor, a home for retired people, also flourished.
In 1962, the complex was purchased by Col. Homer B. Millard and became Millard School. Col. Millard died a few months after the purchase, and it was operated by his widow, Esther, for a few more years. Later, it was purchased by the Applegate Christian Fellowship, who sold to Bandon Dunes.
The second photo, which was another great entertainment spot, was Fraser's lounge, which opened in the spring of 1978, and was regarded as one of the most attractively decorated places in the area.
The new lounge, which was added onto the former Gerry's Restaurant and renamed Fraser's, featured a sunken fireplace with lighted bubbling water, as well as seating for nearly 100 people and a dance floor. Seated around the fireplace in the picture are Jerene Fraser Shaffar, Vicki Fraser and Tom Lakey.
The business, which included the lounge, dinging room and ice cream parlor, was owned by Trudy and Gerry Fraser and their four children, including Greg, who managed the restaurant, Pat, who managed the lounge, Tom who was in charge of the daytime cooks, and Jerene, who worked in the dining room.
Today it is the home of the Asian Garden bar.
The third picture, taken in January of 1956, features the old R.V. Leep Memorial Hospital Association board of directors, who had turned over all real and personal property to the new Southern Coos General Hospital District.
The Leep Memorial Hospital officially closed Sept. 1, 1955, and Bandon was without a hospital until the new Southern Coos General Hospital opened overlooking the river and the lighthouse in 1960.
Pictured are O.S. Valentine, Howard Kehl, Clyde Stearns (my uncle), Jesse Tucker and Carl Lorenz. Lorenz continued on as chairman of the new Southern Coos Hospital board.
The old hospital building on First Street was rented to Bandon Veneer & Plywood for office space, with a rent of $50 per month. It was finally torn down in 1980 after falling into extreme disrepair.
* * *
I was sorry to learn that John Sample, a long-time resident of Bandon, died Sunday morning. John and my ex-husband Ron Schamehorn were good friends and they spent a lot of time together while not out on the ocean commercial fishing.
My heart goes out to his wife, Dee, and his daughter, Barbie Banister.
* * *
There's good news on the Cranberry Festival front. After 30 people showed up for the volunteer meeting the other night, and another 10 or 15 who weren't there also said they would help, chamber executive director Margaret Pounder and festival chair Anthony Zunino said there will definitely be a festival this year. It's slated for Sept. 10-12.
* * *
There are several upcoming memorials and celebrations of life for locals, including this Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall for George Trott.
The following Saturday, July 17, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. for Jack McMahon, also at the VFW Hall.
On Saturday, July 31, a memorial service will be held at The Barn in City Park at 2 p.m. honoring the late Jim Curran, who taught school here for many years.
* * *
People are reminded that Alive After Five, the popular wine walk through Old Town, will return Friday, July 23, under the sponsorship of the Greater Bandon Association. Stay tuned for places where maps and glasses can be purchased.
* * *
I saw some good news on the front page of last Tuesday's World quoting Sheriff Craig Zanni as saying that all 96 beds in the Coos County jail will be open to full capacity. This has been good news as too often, people have been released without serving jail time ... only to become repeat offenders. This has been particularly noticeable in the Empire/Charleston area.
Sheriff Zanni said while things will be returning to normal, people brought in for lesser offenses may be booked but not necessarily held in jail. He said "it's been that way for years."
* * *
The rainfall for the month of June in the Bandon area was 2.65 inches, compared to 1.53 last year and .36 the previous year. June rainfall in the last 17 years has ranged from a high of 5.15 inches in 2010 to the low of .36 in 2019. Heavy mist during the nighttime hours in recent days has also kept down our fire danger, but it's fire season and open burning is not allowed.
* * *
I was surprised to learn that several women who were visiting the museum Sunday did not know about Oregon's "groundbreaking" law decriminalizing personal drug use which is now in effect ... and has been since Feb. 1 when people caught by police officers with small quantities of substances like meth, heroin and cocaine will receive a maximum $100 fine, much like a traffic ticket.
The measure was on the November ballot and passed with 58.5 percent approval. Oregon also made history by legalizing "magic" mushrooms, and by becoming the first state in the nation to decriminalize user grade amounts of meth and heroin.
Encouraging the use of hard drugs in any amount seems to be counterproductive... and dangerous.
