If ever a community felt like it was cursed, it would have to be Bandon and its history of fires, dating back to the first Bandon Fire which destroyed a large part of the business community in 1914 (first picture).
As I was reading through the 1916 issues of Western World, I came across a large ad from the Bandon Garage, selling Pyrene fire extinguishers. It read: "A fire extinguisher saved Bandon from a second big fire. Recently when a fire started in a room at the Hotel Gallier (building at the far left) on a windy afternoon, a patent fire extinguisher which had been kept handy was all that saved the building and no doubt a large portion of the city. That little apparatus was worth a lot of money, altho it cost but a few dollars.
"Why not profit by this experience, especially during the dry season when the fire danger in Bandon is so great. Keep handy a Pyrene Fire Extinguisher.
"A handy little device which is a life and property saver in time of distress. Just the thing for Homes, Offices, Hotels, Restaurants, Sawmills, Steamboats, Automobile, in fact everywhere."
The ad pointed out that the price of Pyrene was $7, with an additional 50 cents for an automobile attachment.
A little more than a month later, the front page article told of two more homes being consumed by flames. In those days, where many homes were heated by wood stoves, and fire protection was practically non-existent, it was an all too common occurrence.
The article added: "The numerous fires occurring of late is causing considerable discussion as to the possibility of organizing a volunteer department and providing an adequate alarm. The present alarm is of no value except within a small radius in the business district. It is feared that unless the fires are checked, insurance companies may withdraw from this field altogether."
Things are markedly different today as the city of Bandon contracts with the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District for fire protection, with well-trained volunteers and premium equipment available at all times.
The second picture I am sharing is just one feature of what was then the beautiful Natureland Motel, located several miles south of Bandon on Beach Loop Road, that survived the Fire of 1936.
Although the area behind the cottages, home and the windmill, all built by John Dornath and his sons, had clearly burned, the family was able to save their resort.
In June of 1939, less than three years after the fire, John Dornath was appealing to state and local officials to remove the fire hazards that remained in the vicinity of his complex.
An article in the Western World explained that Dornath "has been in communication with the Oregon State Board of Forestry, but so far reported that he has had no action and he is wondering what, if anything, can be done about it.
"Mr. Dornath states that all of the vacant land around his place is covered with burnt trees, tall firewood, Irish furze and other inflammable material that later in the summer will be a constant threat to the safety of his property holdings. He cleared away all the dead trees and brush from his own property, and is asking that something be done to get the other land cleared. If nothing is done, he declares that another disastrous fire may result with probably even greater loss of life and property."
The article goes on to explain that the state forester had asked Keith Young of the Coos Fire Patrol to examine the fire hazard.
"Considerable interest is being shown in Mr. Dornath's endeavor to have the hazards removed as many similar situations exist and if anything can be done to bring about a remedy, there will be a lot of other people ready to join," said the article.
The third picture of a large waterwheel appeared in the March 12, 1948, Western World, the size of which was evidenced by the fact that a man is standing to the left looking up at it.
"A reminder of early-day lumber manufacturing activities in the Bandon area is this huge waterwheel on the ranch of Charles and Mollie Fahy, a few miles north of Bandon on the Seven Devils road. The size of the wheel may be judged from a comparison with the height of Emil Peterson, researcher for the Coos-Curry Pioneer and Historical Association, who posed for the picture. The wheel, idle the past 20 years, was part of the original Fundy, Stacy and Wasson mill that started operations in 1853. The wheel was rebuilt in 1866 and 1891, according to all available records. It provided power for the mill saws, turned by the small stream that runs from the Fahy lake, about three-fourths of a mile distant. Edmund Fahy acquired the mill in 1858 and it has been in the Fahy family ever since."
I am not sure who owns the property now, but it may be part of the Bandon Dunes Golf resort.
* * *
I've been seeing quite a few articles lately about the drought, and how illegal marijuana grows are taking much-needed water, especially in Southern Oregon counties like Douglas, Jackson and Josephine. But it's not just water that is being impacted; it's also electricity.
I still recall an article explaining the demand that marijuana grows were having on electric utilities, which really began to surface when recreational marijuana became legal in Oregon in July of 2015.
For example, Pacific Power compared a small indoor grow operation to "hooking up 28 refrigerators that run 24/7."
While looking through my files, I discovered an email from former city manager Chris Good, written in November of 2015, who replied to an article I had forwarded him about the problem.
He said "We do have a least two grow operations within our service territory. As a matter of fact, we had a power outage Monday off 101. We had to replace three transformers, and we'll charge the grower for the upgrade. And this isn't the first time it's happened. So far, it's not been confrontational. Of course, I hope it stays that way," said Good.
* * *
I promised you I would print Barbara Dodrill's new address as soon as her daughter, Nona Scott, sent it to me. Here it is: Barbara Dodrill, 1005 NE 17th Ave., Apt. 209, Hillsboro, Ore., 97124.
Barbara is already missing her friends in Bandon, and I know she would love to hear from you.
* * *
Pat Kerker has announced new winter hours for 101 Plants and Things, which will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
* * *
I hadn't read much about the recent accident of the boat that capsized outside Umpqua River Bar at Winchester Bay, which took the life of the mother and daughter of a Rogue Valley woman, Kristin Zippi. Five people were aboard the vessel when it capsized, with three of them thrown into the water and rescued by the Coast Guard. The other two, a woman and her 5-year-old granddaughter, were trapped in the cabin.
Over the past year and a half, Zippi also lost her sister and later her home in the Almeda Fire.
* * *
People keep asking what has happened to the lighted crosswalk on Ninth Street; the council and city manager have been asking the Oregon Department of Transportation the same thing.
Early in October, both City Manager Dan Chandler and I heard from the state, indicating that they were still having difficulties finalizing the right of way needs for the intersection improvements.
"With that said, we do feel like we are getting close to resolving the 9th Street ROW issue and it should be resolved within the month. I know this has not been ideal as I know the 9th street crossing improvements are needed and we all have been working towards getting these improvements put in place for some time," said Chris Hunter, southwest area manager for region 3 of ODOT.
* * *
Jessie G, country rock singer and songwriter, sang that National Anthem at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday before the Green Bay Packers/Washington football game.
Jessie is the daughter of Bandon High School graduate Peggy Hunt Goergen and her husband, Bill, who have lived in Brookings, where Jessie grew up, for many years.
An Internet search said Jessie G is worth an estimated $30 million. A definite success story for a beautiful and talented young woman who grew up helping her commercial fisherman father in his business.
* * *
If you haven't already gotten your flu shot, don't forget that Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center will be offering its free flu shot drive-through clinic on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bandon City Park.
* * *
If you've never seen the blockbuster movie ET, or even if you have, you might want to come to movie night at the Sprague Theater in City Park Saturday night (Oct. 30) at 6 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children 11 to 18, and free under 10 if accompanied by an adult. Theater manager Jeff Norris says the concession stand will be open. The theater has posted signs about the governor's mask mandate.
