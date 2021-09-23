Parking is once again an issue in the downtown area of Bandon, today known lovingly as Old Town. But in November of 1952, the issue of parking centered around the fact that the new post office was opening on Baltimore, in the building that today houses Foley's Irish Pub.
In those day, there was no mail delivery in town, so most residents came to town every day to pick up their mail. And city fathers anticipated a real traffic jam in the area of the post office, and let the public know that they were considering the use of parking meters to take care of the problem.
Parking meters were soon installed, and we faithfully fed them for nearly 10 years before the first picture was taken in early1962 as Officer Harry Franson, left, and Police Chief D. S. "Big Mac" MacDonald are pictured removing the parking meters.
The article in Western World that accompanied the picture explained that the 120 parking meters in downtown Bandon would be discontinued starting March 1 for a 60-day trial period as a result of action taken by the Bandon City Council.
"G. R. McNair of McNair's Hardware recently took a poll of downtown businessmen to determine their attitude toward removing the meters, and he reported that all but one were in favor of the proposal. The survey was made for the Bandon Chamber of Commerce at the request of several merchants.
"As the meters bring in approximately $2,400 each fiscal year, the Council felt that the loss of revenue should be considered at future budget meetings.
"One-hour parking will be enforced between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. six days a week on all downtown streets which previously had parking meters, with the exception of Chicago Avenue between First and Second street (between Capps Motor Co. and the east side of the Senter Agency). This means that one-hour parking will be in effect on Second Street (main street) between Delaware and Alabama, and on Alabama and Baltimore streets between First and Second.
"Ten-minute parking will be in effect on the six parking spaces on the east and west side of Baltimore avenue, in front of and across from the post office," according to the article.
The Capps Motor Co. building now houses Washed Ashore and Broken Anchor, while the Senter Agency is now the home of The Toy Store. The picture was taken next to the Masonic building across from what was then M&L Grocery and is now a vacant lot adjacent to the Minute Cafe. The Golden Rule is now the Continuum Center.
The second photo was taken in August of 1963 as Mayor C. E. "Eddie" Waldrop makes the first deposit from a car at the new drive-up window at Western Bank in Bandon. Operations officer Earle Shibles points out the new equipment while the teller, June (Mrs. Wayne) Spencer, operates the drawer lever from inside the green-tinted glass.
The article explains that "two-way communications are carried via microphones -- one visible next to Mrs. Spencer and two speaker-mikes built into the outside wall.
"The drawer, with wind-proof baffles, opens outside to receive the deposit (this one was funds from Cranberry Festival ticket sales), closes, is retracted and opens in the counter in front of the teller.
"The drive-up window of the newest type, found in larger cities, is designed to take care of quick, simple deposit transactions, to save depositors time and to free the inside windows for prompt handling of the more detailed transactions."
Hard to believe that this was big news almost 60 years ... and this same technology is still used today.
The third picture I am sharing features Silver Martindale, at right, and Jim Olson during a beef barbecue in city park.
In 1963, when Silver retired as custodian for the Bandon Heights School in east Bandon, then superintendent Roland L. Parks wrote a glowing story about him for the paper.
Silver had worked at his job for 10 years, but because he had reached the mandatory retirement age, it was necessary for him to give up the job he loved .... and the children who adored him.
"He had a natural way with children that won their friendship," said Parks. "He was somewhat like a father to them at school and he did not hesitate to give them a scolding if they needed it. He had a flock of small children around him when he worked around the building or looked in on the playground activities."
Before joining the school district, the article said he and his wife had operated the Bob Otto Court.
Silver was replaced by Denny Blake, who took over Sept. 2, 1963.
* * *
A lot of people are praying for 46-year-old Michelle Greenway after her husband Mike (owner of GreenScapes Landscaping Co.) posted Thursday night that Michelle was in ICU fighting for her life.
And he said he had been unable to be with her because of a total lockdown of the unit, although I am not sure which hospital she is in.
Michelle and Mike, who live in Coquille, at one time operated a nursery just south of Bandon, and later she worked for True Value Hardware. That's where I really got to know her and always loved talking with her.
She has hundreds of people praying for her speedy recovery, although I have not seen an update on her condition, except that Mike has asked everyone to pray for her, which we are doing.
One Facebook poster said that their family members were given Monoclonal antibody treatment; one, they said, was better and the other was slowly getting better.
* * *
Even though the Cranberry Festival was officially cancelled, there were still a number of events that took place, including the annual Cranberry Bowl football game, which Bandon won 29-6 over Central Linn.
The two princesses, Madisan McCabe and MacKenzie Williams, were crowed as co-queens and given a $2,500 scholarship.
The museum held an outdoor event Friday, where people had an opportunity to view some of the past festival dresses and enjoy ice cream.
Sunday, a number of gift certificates and prizes from Bandon merchants were given out during a drawing held at Tony's Crab Shack.
Certainly the weather was great and there were crowds of people in town.
Hopefully, next year ..... we will be back to the "real deal."
* * *
There is still time to sign up for the 2021 Golf for Health Classic, set for this Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bandon Crossings. For more information, to be one of the sponsors or to sign up to play, call 541-329-1040.
* * *
Although I haven't seen the latest Covid figures, I do know that two people were life-flighted out of Coos County in the last week or 10 days, including a young woman from Bandon and a man from Coquille.
A friend sent me the latest information from OHSU in Portland, with the Covid numbers, which showed that of the 61 in the hospital, only 6 were fully vaccinated.
I cannot urge you strongly enough to get vaccinated, and if you are in a crowded place, wear a mask.
The life you save may be your own .... or someone else's.
* * *
I recently received a letter from my doctor, Gail McClave, letting her patients know that Bandon Family Health would be closing the practice by Dec. 31.
In part, she said: "We are a small solo practice and medicine has moved to a different place. The bureaucracy of health care has made small practice medicine difficult.
"Now we find that we are unable to replace our caring staff when we have attrition. We, like so many small businesses in Bandon, are no longer able to fill the staff roles that we need to keep our practice operating.
"BFH will run at our current schedule and capacity until early October. At that point we will need to cut back our operations and hours as we help each of you get settled with new healthcare providers. Southern Coos Clinic, NBMC and Coast Community Health Center have recently employed new providers. Once you get established we will be glad to forward your BFH records," said Dr. McClave.
She has been my doctor for many years, and she definitely will be missed.
* * *
I was so surprised when I leafed through the Sept. 6 issue of Women's World to find a two-page spread on Bandon, featuring West Coast Game Park Safari, the beach, the lighthouse, the boat basin and Old Town.
It's always nice to know we're appreciated ....
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In