The big news in October of 1938 was a big oil drilling project near Bandon.
"All eyes in this community, in fact throughout the state, are focused in the direction of the Pacific Petroleum Corporation's derrick (first picture) in the outskirts of Bandon where the heavy rumblings of gas in a live sand at approximately 1500 feet depth are said to have given the working crew the jitters.
"So positive was President John Ewell, directing the work in person, that they have tapped production that all further drilling was ceased until sufficient casing could be brought to the ground and put in place as a safeguard in the event of a sudden eruption.
"Charles Glenn of Roseburg, a driller of many years experience, has joined the crew and is assisting in the work at what is considered the most critical period in the operations. 'Anything is liable to happen,' Mr. Ewell said, 'and we must be prepared for we don't want to take chances of losing any possible results of our efforts.' "
The site was two miles east of Bandon, where rotary drilling equipment had tapped favorable oil and gas sand and was expected to bring production within the month of October.
From all reports that I found, the well never produced measureable oil.
I've chosen the second picture of a celebration on Front Street in front of the Hotel Gallier (which was just east of the present Coast Guard station building) because I wanted to share a story from April of 1922, but didn't really have a photo to go with it.
It seems that ten counterfeit half dollars, found under a sidewalk on Ocean Drive, caused considerable curiosity.
"The coins were found by Nora Culbertson, a 16-year-old girl who in company with smaller children, was on her way down town. One of the children had dropped a nickel through the crack in the walk and when she looked under the walk for the nickel she found the half dollars and she thought they were real money.
"On Saturday the girl and some of her friends spent the coins. The Bon Ton millinery store got $3 worth, the Home Grocery got $1 and the Stillwell candy factory got $1. When she found out that the money was bogus the girl got it all back and turned it over to the officers. Deputy Sheriff Malehorn investigated the matter. The coins have since been sent to the feds.
"The coins showed that they had lain exposed to the weather for a long time. They are good specimens of counterfeiting and all are dated 1912. Local bankers believe they were hidden there by a gang of counterfeiters who visited Bandon during the Cedar Festival in 1913. At that time quite a lot of bogus money was in circulation here and government detectives traced two counterfeiters into Curry County where they made their getaway into the mountains."
The third picture is of Mary Capps and me at the Centennial Banquet on Feb. 18, 1991, which was attended by quite a few dignitaries, including Governor Barbara Roberts, Coos County commissioners Doc Stevenson and Jack Beebe, State Senator Bill Bradbury, Secretary of State Phil Keisling and Tony Tanner, Chief of the Coquille Indians.
Jim Cawdrey was the mayor, Reed Gallier was council president, and councilors were Blythe Tiffany, Pat Watson, Lee Sutton, Judy Densmore and Frank Maciejewski. Ron and Judy Knox were co-chairmen of the Bandon Centennial Commission. Mary Capps, who was founding chairman of the Bandon Centennial Commission, will celebrate her 98th birthday on Aug. 17. I was there as a reporter for the Western World.
--------------------------------
I mentioned recently that Bandon Dunes caddie Wil Lozano was on the bag for Wenyi Ding, the young man from China, who won the US Amateur event hosted at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
But what I did not know is that he is the son of Bandon native Susan Laub Lozano, and the nephew of Jim Harris, who is married to Claudia Biggar, another BHS graduate.
--------------------------------
A faithful reader of my column, Don Campbell (who lives in Eugene) provided me with an interesting bit of history concerning Frank Moore, a BHS track star who graduated from Bandon High in 1955.
It seems that Frank was the first ever Tiger to qualify for the state track meet, an event held in Corvallis where he finished second in the 880-run. But that wasn't the news. The kid who won the race was Jim Grelle of Lincoln High in Portland, who went on to finish 8th in the 1960 Olympics, and won gold and silver medals at the Pam American Games in 1963 and 1959.
But even that wasn't what Don wanted me to see. The stats showed that the guy who finished third was none other than Phil Knight, who went on to become the largest donor to athletic (and other) causes in the history of University of Oregon sports.
An article about the event, for which I received a byline in the Western World (as a sophomore in high school), also covered local sports, reporting that Mike Jesperson, Gary Scorby and Wayne Campbell, among others, had starred in the interclass track meet. The three, and Don, were at the all-school reunion.
--------------------------------
It was neat to see that Bandon was listed as No. 2 on Conde Nast Traveler's 10 best beach towns on the West Coast.
Here's what they had to say about our community.
"Located on the south side of the Coquille River, Bandon is the perfect transition between California and Oregon -- it has the same soft, golden sand you'll find further south, as well as the epic rock formations (and indisputable Oregon coolness) as its northerly neighbors. Get some of the best views along the five--mile Beach Loop Drive, or walk down the stairs at Coquille Point and try to spot sea lions and -- if you're lucky -- a gray whale or two. Then head back inland to Old Town Bandon for seafood shacks, old-fashioned candy shops, and indie bookstores."
The first town listed was Avalon, Calif. Others were Cannon Beach, Carmel-by-Sea, Calif., Florence, Friday Harbor, Wash., Newport Beach, Calif., Port Angeles, Wash., Port Townsend, Wash., and Sausalito, Calif.
I'd say we are in pretty prestigious company ....
--------------------------------
I've learned that two of Bandon's oldest Old Town restaurants, The Minute Cafe and Lloyd's, are for sale.
The Minute, owned by the late Pat Taylor, has been on the market for some months at $1.2 million, but I understand the price has been lowered to $900,000. Not only does it have a well-maintained building, but the adjacent parking lot, which was the site of M&L Grocery for many years, is apparently part of the sale.
My source says that Lloyd's Cafe, owned by Mike and Melanie Collins, has been listed for $899,000. The couple also own the Blue Moon in Coos Bay, and Melanie is a nursing supervisor at Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center. Lloyd's not only has a large restaurant, but a spacious bar. The restaurant side was built by George Erdman, as City Meat Market (later Erdman's Market) after he lost his business on First Street in the 1936 Fire. Before the Fire, the site was the home of the Dreamland Pavilion.
--------------------------------
Bandon High School has a new head football coach and a new varsity volleyball coach, according to postings on Facebook this week.
Dustin Carmack, who will also teach in the district, is the new football coach. He moved here from Brookings with his wife, Jasmine, and two children, Marlie and Caleb. People with questions or whose child is interested in playing football this year can call Coach Carmack at 262-745-6877.
Raelyn Freitag, a graduate of Bandon High, is the new varsity volleyball coach after having served as an assistant last season. Haley Freitag will be the new junior varsity volleyball coach. Volleyball practice started Monday, Aug. 15.
--------------------------------
Last week I mentioned the effort that a Bandon woman, Holly Sylvester, had gone to as she chased down a thief who had just stolen the catalytic converter from her vehicle while she was at a meeting in Kent, Wash.
Last week, the Beaverton police nabbed a $22 million catalytic converter trafficking ring with the arrest of Brendan Doyle, who was living in a rented house on the shores of Lake Oswego. He and his associate, Tanner Hellbusch, were the alleged ringleaders of the operation, trafficking 44,000 catalytic converters from thieves in the Pacific Northwest.
No doubt Holly's would-be thief was part of that ring. But he didn't end up with her catalytic converter.
--------------------------------
People in the Bandon city limits are reminded to mail in their ballot on Measure 6-197, which will increase the lodging tax from 6% to 9.5%, with 70 percent to go to tourism promotion and tourism related facilities, and the other 30 percent will go into the general fund, which primarily supports the Bandon Police Department. This is one way that visitors to our community can help pay for things like public safety rather than have the entire burden fall on our local taxpayers.
--------------------------------
Last week's police report had 10 citations for criminal trespass in various parts of the community, two cases of counterfeit money, fraud, theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, a disturbance on Rusty road, a suspicious person on Seven Devils Road, a disturbance on Boak Lane, an overdose on Elmira, a hit and run on Beach Loop Drive, an accident on First Street, illegal camping, an accident at the Port, a disturbance on Alabama Avenue, a DUII on Bear Creek Road, disturbance on Oregon Avenue, illegal dumping on Beach Loop Road, an attempt to elude and an accident on Highway 42S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In