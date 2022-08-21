Oil in Bandon

The site was two miles east of Bandon, where rotary drilling equipment had tapped favorable oil and gas sand and was expected to bring production within the month of October.

The big news in October of 1938 was a big oil drilling project near Bandon.

"All eyes in this community, in fact throughout the state, are focused in the direction of the Pacific Petroleum Corporation's derrick (first picture) in the outskirts of Bandon where the heavy rumblings of gas in a live sand at approximately 1500 feet depth are said to have given the working crew the jitters.

