The first picture I am sharing is of Moore Mill, taken not long after the Moore family bought what was then Cody Mill, before it burned in 1909.
An article in the Feb. 3, 1916, Western World carried a very large headline: “Moore Mill to Re-open.”
Even in those days, the mill was one of the area’s largest employers and it was big news when it shut down .... or reopened.
“ ‘We have reached an agreement with the Coach timber interests and will open our logging camps within a week or ten days, in view of starting the mill by the 15th of March. Geo. W. Moore.’
“In an interview with a representative of Western World (owned and edited by my grandfather, L.D. Felsheim), Mr. Moore stated that an agreement has been reached with the Coach timber interests, for the purchase of their product. The price agreed upon is $2.25 per thousand. Mr. Moore having been successful in making arrangements whereby his company is able to pay the price demanded, although it is in advance of what the company has heretofore been able to offer.
“We expect to open our camp within a week or 10 days, employing about 45 men in the beginning. This will enable us to get things in shape so we can start the mill, which will employ about 75 men. Our product will be carried to California ports by the Estabrook steamers, as before.
“The Moore mill is the largest on the Coquille river and one of the best equipped in the county. It has been closed down since the summer of 1914, when Bandon was swept by fire. At that time the lumber market reached such a low figure that it was impossible to continue operations. The mill had been one of the main contributing features to the success of local commerce and it is anticipated that its resumption will put new life into the community, acting as an entering wedge to a general rejuvenation.”
The second picture I am sharing is of the Beaver Hill Coal Mine, a photo which came from a 1909 Coos County chamber publication.
“Coos County has the only coal mines in operation in the state of Oregon and practically the only coal in marketable quantities on the Pacific coast south of Puget Sound. It is estimated that the coal area of the county is about 400 square miles. Lignite coal of a good quality is mined. It retails locally for $4 and $6. San Francisco and Eureka furnish a market and Portland is expected to be a big future market. Many of the coal burning steamers get coal at Coos Bay. The quality is declared by experts to be suitable for naval vessels. A company has been formed to start a briquet plant and use the coal from the local mines.
“While coal mining has been an important feature of the industrial life of the county in past years, it is believed to be only in its infancy of possible development. The harbors of Coos Bay and the Coquille river give the water transportation, and the coal lands are obtainable at reasonable figures.
“Minerals of a valuable kind are also found in Coos county in a belt south of Myrtle Point where there is gold, silver and copper. Several holdings in that locality are being developed among them being the Salmon Mountain mine. In the pioneer days gold was washed from the beach sands and considerable prospecting done.”
The third picture features the Bandon Concert Band, around 1910, as they play in concert on First Street looking west toward what is now Edgewaters Restaurant and the vacation rental dwelling in the old Breuer building.
A publication put out by the Bandon Commercial Club has this to say:
“There are but few small towns that have ever had a band, and but few cities, much larger, that can boast of as good a band as the Bandon Concert Band. The band was organized about Feb. 28th, 1902, after many struggles, under the direction of several musical artists, men, who by the way, were popular with the members of the band and the people. The band now ranks with the best concert bands in the country. It is now composed of 24 men, fully equipped with high grade instruments and fully uniformed. The Bandon people are proud of their band, and well they should be, for it is thoroughly popular with all who had heard it render the most difficult standard music and operatic selections.”
* * *
Speaking of music, Bandon’s own Rachel Eickhoff has returned from a “once of a lifetime” trip to Europe where she joined 460 other Oregon students on the Oregon Ambassadors of Music Tour of Western Europe, after being nominated for the honor by Dave Weston, BHS band teacher.
Rachel, a sophomore at Bandon High, is the daughter of Linda Eickhoff, who is best known for her cheery smile as she answers the phone and works the front desk at City Hall.
Other students have been nominated, but Rachel is the first Bandon student who earned the money for the trip. She credits Bandon Rotary, the VFW, Bandon Booster Club, Oregon Old-Time Fiddlers, family and friends for helping her reach her dream.
The band performed in four countries: France, Switzerland, Austria and Germany before returning home July 20.
Rachel will present a slide show of her trip on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Bandon Library Sprague Room.
* * *
And now on a less happy note, I have learned that three Bandon residents have died in the last couple of weeks.
Diane Kimes, 72, died at Swedish Memorial Hospital in Seattle, with her husband, David, by her side. Diane was a CPA who provided tax service for free at The Barn for many years. Her husband previously served on the Bandon city council, the planning commission and as codes enforcement officer. In addition, Diane is survived by her mother, who made her home with them.
Ann O’Sullivan, who was active with the Bandon Senior Center for many years, died last week at the age of 89. Ann lived off Beach Loop Road near the site of the proposed Keiser Hotel at Coquille Point and could often be seen walking to the post office.
Lawrence Ashton, a member of the BHS Class of 1960, died last week at the age of 80. A lifetime resident of Bandon, he was the son of former fire chief Walt Ashton and his wife, Ione, and the brother of Walt Ashton Jr. He is also survived by his wife Carol. I remember that he was a standout pitcher for the Tiger baseball team during his high school career.
* * *
Residents are reminded that if they see more than the usual number of tourists in town this week it is because Bandon Dunes is hosting the USGA Junior Amateur golf championships, which are bringing hundreds of people to the Resort.
Golf (and Bandon Dunes) fans can watch the last two days of the tournament on the Golf Channel (401 on Dish) Friday and Saturday, July 29-30) from 3 to 5, Pacific Time. The last time the Resort hosted a national USGA event, I was riveted to the TV, not only to watch some of the country’s best golfers, but also a chance to view the beautiful courses up close.
* * *
I attended the memorial reception for Johnny Lorenz Wednesday at the VFW Hall, and reunited with people I had not seen for many years, including Florence Moore Litzenberger and her two daughters, who are cousins of the Lorenzes. Florence graduated with the Bandon High Class of 1950, and I recently shared in my column a photo of her and Joan DeCosta (Goodbrod) in the First Grade.
Johnny’s wife, Jean, gave some of us file folders with things she had found among Johnny’s stuff that she thought we might like. Mine was a page out of the Oct. 3, 1963, Western World, which contained some photos I had taken as a cub reporter nearly 60 years ago, as well as pictures of the three Felsheim children, Lucy Jacob’s second grade float, the three Gagnon children, Gail Lorenz and Mary Ann Wilson, and the float entered by Mrs. Thelma Chandler’s first grade class from the Bandon Heights School.
But on the back of the picture page were the classifieds and real estate ads, which was a real jolt from the past. Thelma Lindvall, realtor with the Lindvall Agency, (who today makes her home in Eugene with her daughter Kathie Copsey) was selling a two-bedroom home in East Bandon, near the school, for $6,500, with $1,000 down, balance $60 per month, including interest.
To put that into perspective, I found a “Help Wanted” ad for a person to help with housework, for $1 a hour, and a two-bedroom rental near Wilson’s Market for $55 a month.
* * *
Bandon Playhouse is sponsoring a theater boot camp Saturday, Aug. 6, at a cost of $10 for newcomers or $5 for members, but you need to email TheBandonPlayhouse@gmail.com to reserve your spot.
* * *
Aug. 6 is also the date of the All-School Reunion, which is being held at the Bandon High School gym from noon to 4 p.m. My class (1957) is holding our 65th reunion Aug. 5 at the home of classmate Jerome Johnson and his wife, Danielle. That also happens to be my 83rd birthday .... but who’s counting!
* * *
Another important event is National Night Out, being held Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Park, hosted by the Bandon Police Department. Also participating will be Bandon Fire and Bay Cities Ambulance. It’s free, so come out and meet your first responders, enjoy a bite to eat and play some games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In