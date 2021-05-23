For so many years, Moore Mill & Lumber Co. was Bandon's largest employer, and there are many stories to share about the company.
I am sharing a picture of the mill because I found an interesting story in a Feb. 3, 1916, issue of the Bandon Recorder about the mill.
It seems that the mill was reopening after having been closed for nearly two years. Here is what the story said:
"Bandon and community will rejoice over the announcement made today by Geo. W. Moore that the local mill will again be in operation by the 15th of March. Mr. Moore stated that an agreement has been reached with the Coach timber interests for the purchase of their product and that contracts are now being prepared. The price agreed upon is $2.25 per thousand.
The camp was expected to be open within a week and would employ about 45 men in the beginning.
"'This will enable us to get things in shape so that we can start the mill ... which will employ about 75 men. Our product will be carried to California ports by the Estabrook steamers, as before,' " said Moore.
"The Moore mill is the largest on the Coquille river and one of the best equipped in the county. It has been closed down since the summer of 1914, when Bandon was swept by fire. At that time the lumber market reached such a low figure that it was impossible to continue operations."
The fire to which the article refers occurred in June of 1914 when about half the business district burned along First Street.
According to an article in the Dec. 14, 1916, paper, "The mill was established in 1910 as the Cody mill, at that time owned by the Cody Lumber company. It is known as a single band and resaw plant and has a capacity of 125,000 feet a day.
"The monthly payroll of this plant is $7,500, which is an important factor to the commercial interests of the community.
"Among the more valuable timber now being logged is a large quantity of spruce. The mill has orders for several thousand feet of spruce for aeroplane stock. The lumber will be transported to Coquille on barges and shipped by rail to the Atlantic coast where it will be loaded on vessels bound for Europe."
The second picture I am sharing is the original Capps Motor Co., building, which is described in an item I found in an August 1951 Western World, heralding the construction of a new building. It was located in what is now a vacant lot across from the Port of Bandon's marketplace building.
"One of the largest and most substantial new business buildings erected in Bandon in recent years is the new home and headquarters of Capps Motor company, which will be formally opened Saturday. The new building is a solid concrete structure covering an area 100 x 116 feet at the corner of Second Street and Chicago Avenue."
Today, the building is owned by Kirk and Elizabeth Day and houses Washed Ashore, Broken Anchor and the Century 21 Best Realty office.
"Ed Capps, owner of the company, first established the business in Bandon in 1922, and soon after took over the Ford agency. He erected a large two-story concrete building at Bandon avenue and Wall street with a ground entrance on both floors (pictured). This building was considered a safe haven for cars and household goods by many citizens during the fire of 1936, but the intense heat destroyed it, along with most other concrete structures of that time.
"Immediately after the fire Capps built the service station and garage (third photo) opposite which the new building has been erected.
"The new building is among the most modern automotive plants in Coos County, including spacious showroom, service department, special body repair and painting rooms, huge parts department, offices and new equipment.
"Capps has been one of the leading businessmen of Bandon for nearly 30 years. He was mayor of Bandon at the time of the fire and afterwards, and his large investment in the modern new automotive plant is seen as indicative of his continuing faith in Bandon's future."
* * *
I had heard that there was an ambulance and other public safety people in the driveway of a house behind Ray's last week, but I just learned what happened.
A 54-year-old Bandon man, Toby Bingham, son of Carol Pesek Ashton, had gone to the home of Lawrence Ashton, but he apparently suffered a major heart attack as he got out of his vehicle. Sadly, he was not able to be revived. A service was held for him Saturday at the local funeral chapel.
I understand that Toby had many friends, who were expected to be here from his former home for the service.
Among his relatives is his aunt, Phyllis (Mrs. Ken) Butler.
* * *
I was glad to see a bit of moisture over the weekend since I learned last week that this April was the driest in the last 17 years since Gerry Terp has been sending me the rainfall report. And that's not good.
Bandon recorded 1.54 inches of rain in April .... compared to a high of 11.60 inches four years ago in April 2017. But that was the year that we had over 100 inches (102.04) of rain for the fiscal year, which is October through September. Last year's fiscal year rainfall was 52.79 inches.
To say that we are all over the chart is an understatement.
This is all the more reason to cooperate with the city's gorse guy, Bear Slothower, who is working with property owners to get gorse eradicated. We all know it's a huge fire hazard and the more we cut, and mulch in place, the safer we will be during the dry season.
* * *
The elephant in the room these days is how do we get our hesitant friends and neighbors to get vaccinated, so the state can truly be open for business. I was as shocked as everyone else when the CDC did a sudden about face on the wearing of masks, and while Oregon's governor said she would honor the CDC guidelines, the reality of what that really means had yet to be formulated when I wrote my column Sunday night.
During a news conference Friday, the state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger did say that Oregon businesses and workplaces will need to verify workers' and customers' vaccine status before letting them take off masks. This could mean requiring people to show a vaccination card or a picture of the card on a Smartphone, Sidelinger said.
I personally have no problem showing anyone my vaccination card; in fact, I am proud of that fact that I have been vaccinated, but my heart goes out to already stressed employees who have been facing hostility throughout the pandemic from people who do not want to wear a mask.
I am hoping that the governor just tells businesses to post a sign on their door, indicating that vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask. It's called the honor system.
Speaking of masks, I contacted the governor's local representative last week after a constituent told me that young baseball players had been advised they had to wear a mask while in a game.
I said I was under the impression that the mask requirement was lifted for outdoor sports ....
He responded. "You are correct," and provided the guidance which says that face coverings are not required for an individual who is outdoors, competing in or practicing a non-contact sport, and maintains at least six feet of distance from individuals outside of their household."
Not sure how a batter remains six feet away from the catcher, but frankly I would take my chances and let students play baseball without wearing a mask except probably while they are in the dugout.
After all, he did say, "You are correct."
I guess the mask restrictions have not been lifted for basketball, as evidenced by John Canzano's column in the Oregonian this week which profiled a young girl who ended up unconscious on the floor after suffering from a lack of oxygen, which doctors clearly said was attributed to being forced to wear a mask.
My question is this: when will this madness end? And if it means getting a vaccination, please do your part and get vaccinated!!
* * *
Along the same subject, I saw a question on line from an Oregon woman who said she was fired for refusing the Covid vaccine because she believed there was not enough testing.
The answer was that Oregon is an "at will" state when it comes to employment and unless there is a specific contract or law prohibiting it, an employer can fire a person for any reason, or no reason at all.
So yes, if a person is working in health care, or any other industry where they come in contact with vulnerable clients, they can and should be required to be vaccinated, or they could be fired. That's the law. How many agencies will resort to that, I don't know. The bottom line to the above question is simple: If you do not have a contract, then your termination is lawful under Oregon law."
* * *
Tourist season is upon us, and motels, restaurants and other businesses are having a difficult time hiring seasonal employees. Take Coastal Mist, for example, they are shorthanded and have decided to close on Tuesdays.
It is clear that people may not want to work as long as their unemployment benefits have been extended, and they have received stimulus money.
That, coupled with the high price and virtual non-existence of rentals, makes it ever harder to get people to work in the service industry.
