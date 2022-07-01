Although I am not sure exactly what year my first photo was taken, I am sure it was in the '20s or maybe a bit earlier. The Fourth of July parade is heading west on First Street past the Gallier Hotel, which was just east of the old Coast Guard building, now owned by the Port of Bandon.
I wondered what the Fourth of July celebration was like a hundred years ago. I discovered that while there were a number of baseball games that week, it didn't appear that there was a parade or other events. On the editorial page, I found an item by the publisher (my grandfather, L.D. Felsheim) which read: "Two or three generations ago, people took much more interest in the real meaning of July Fourth. Banquets and oratorical gatherings were held everywhere, with expression of fervent Americanism.
"People had simpler ideas in those days, and used to enjoy big noises and other primitive forms of celebrations. So the habit of discharging firearms and making big bonfires got established as a means of expressing national joy. As time went on and people grew more sophisticated, the adults got sick of kiddish ways of observance, but the youngsters kept them up and developed them.
"Fourth of July should be a glorious occasion, but we all seem too busy on various outings to observe it as it should be. A program of athletics is a suitable July Fourth event, and displays that manly prowess which enabled the struggling colonists to fight a severe war against terrible odds. Parade and fireworks can be pretty and interesting observances that delight young folks and give opportunity for artistic effect.
"The day ought not to be passed without suitable recognition, since it marked a turning point in history."
When I went to work at Western World (second photo) as a cub reporter in 1959, just 19 years old, we were in the First National Bank building (now the Masonic building at the end of Second Street), where the paper had been since 1922.
This photo was taken a few weeks after the Bandon Fire of 1936, as local and state officials gathered in front of Western World to talk about Bandon's future.
Ed Capps, center, who was mayor at the time of the Fire, talks with Governor Charles Martin, who had come down from Salem to assist.
The First National Bank building was one of a few buildings in the downtown area to survive the Fire and it was only a couple of weeks before Western World was once again open for business. Although he is barely visible, my grandfather can be seen peering through the window at the group outside .... as he worked to put out the coming week's paper.
The third photo was taken in February of 1963 as the Bandon Lions Club conducted their annual March of Dimes radio auction (to help eradicate polio) in the showroom of Capps Motor Co., the space that is now occupied by Broken Anchor in the southwest corner of the building owned by Kirk Day.
Pictured are Lions club members Bill and Velda Ellis, and, at right, Leonard Epling, manager of KWRO radio in Coquille.
As you look out the window, facing toward Second Street and Highway 101, you can see the Capps service station (now the visitor information center) and on the south side of the highway, Chick Gerard's Garage, which is the building now owned by Anthony Zunino of Freedom Graphics.
The Lions club raised $600 for March of Dimes from the auction, Mothers March, the Jaycee roadblock and coin containers.
Polio has been eliminated from the United States thanks to widespread polio vaccination.
---------------------------------
Events for the Fourth of July weekend have been announced, and will include music in the park, a parade, cardboard boat races, Wine Walk and fireworks.
Music in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 2, in city park, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and people are urged to bring a picnic lunch, lawn chairs and a blanket or two to enjoy The Brothers Reed concert, sponsored by the Beverage Barn and Farm & Sea.
Also on Saturday, Bandon Library Friends and Foundation will sponsor their "Itty Bitty Book Sale" at the Sprague Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The parade will be held Monday, beginning at 10 a.m., with lineup to begin at 7 a.m. on Ninth Street near the Dairy Queen. For more information or to register, people can contact Jan Hester at 541-297-9299 or email tiger63@peoplepc.com.
The Cardboard Boat regatta will be held at the boat basin, near Weber's Pier, from noon until 2 p.m., with signup and registration at the boat launch to begin at 11 a.m. (one site said 11:30, so not sure which is correct).
Alive After Five will be held from 5 to 7, with wine glasses available at the Port picnic shelter at 5.
The grand fireworks display will begin at dusk, which is generally around 10 p.m., from the launching site on the north side of the river in Bullards Park.
---------------------------------
I learned that Bandon native Forrest R. Norton died June 11 at the age of 80. He was a member of the BHS Class of 1960. His immediate survivors include his sister, Margaret Norton-Wichman, and brothers, Ed Norton and Gerry Robertson. Forrest's father, better known as "Nort," was assistant fire chief at the time of the Bandon Fire. His late mother, Norma, was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
---------------------------------
It's been confirmed that New River Dunes golf course, south of Bandon, is currently under development by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort owner Mike Keiser.
Don Crowe, Dunes general manager, said, "We are excited about the prospect of New River Dunes south of town, and David McLay Kidd is working on the routing. We are currently in the preliminary planning process and believe this course would be a great addition to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and a reason to have golfers stay and play on the South Coast a bit longer.
"We look forward to adding a new par three course near Bandon Trails and Bandon Preserve at some point in the future, but do not have a timeline for the project," said Crowe.
Bandon Dunes is the site of the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur July 25-30, the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur and the 2028 Walker Cup.
---------------------------------
The Coos Bay Police Department posted on Facebook recently about the epidemic of drug overdoses in the Coos Bay area.
On the afternoon of June 20, the police and fire department responded to three reports of drug overdose, one of which was fatal. All were believed to be the result of the powerful drug fentanyl. The Coos Bay Fire Department battalion chief Steve Takis reported his department administered Naloxone (a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose) 29 times in 2021, but has already administered Naloxone 25 times during 2022, which is only half over.
"In June alone, North Coos Dispatch had six overdose reports in the Coos Bay-North Bend area, with four coming on June 20-21. The dangers of Fentanyl and other opioids are not reserved for only those using the drugs, but pose a risk to those who may be in close proximity, as well," said the press release.
The police department urges the public to be cautious, and to call 9-1-1 if they suspect someone is using or overdosing on these types of drug since exposure in even tiny amounts can be extremely dangerous and even fatal.
---------------------------------
Twenty-three members of the BHS class of 2022 were awarded a total of nearly $1.7 million in scholarships at recent graduation exercises, which included $1,134,660 in renewable scholarship dollars. (See separate article in various publications.)
I also learned that Bandon pitchers received Player of the Year honors in the Sunset Conference, with Avery Pounder honored for softball and Colton Siewell for baseball. I will have more information next week.
