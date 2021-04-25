The first picture I am sharing today is of Main Street Bandon sometime in the early part of the 1900s, but it is the Grand Theatre that I plan to talk about. If you can blow it up, you will see two young boys staring intently at the playbill.
A headline in the April 19, 1912, issue of the Bandon Recorder reads: "The Grand Theatre Discontinues Vaudeville."
It's important to remember that in those days, theaters were the entertainment center of a community, both with silent films and live entertainers.
The article starts out: "Why? For the simple reason that the majority of the acts that are booked into this county are so inferior in quality that instead of pleasing the theatre going public, they keep patrons, who enjoy high class pictures and good music, at home until said Vaudeville Artists (?) leave town.
"Now, a word about high class Vaudeville such as is offered on the Orpheum, Pantages, Sullivan and Considine circuits. These Vaudeville acts demand salaries ranging from $150 to $500 per week, playing one act for the week and then booked to other houses on these circuits. These Vaudeville acts play the big cities only, for the simple reason that the small-town theatre manager cannot afford to pay such enormous salaries.
"Therefore, Mgr. Sellmer has come to the conclusion that he can please the Bandon public better by offering an entertainment consisting of high-class pictures and good music at 10 cent admission, than to bore the audience with a class of Vaudeville that is walking the streets of Frisco and Portland out of jobs, and tries to entertain intelligent audiences with stale jokes, bad singing and coarse dialogue."
In those days, Bandon often had more than one theater, including the Orpheum, the Rex and the Hartman. Among the silent films released in 1912 were The Musketeers of Pig Alley, the Cry of the Children, From the Manger to the Cross and The Little Girl Next Door. In the 1920s, the "talkies" began to replace the silent films.
It is also interesting to note that The Associated Press Stylebook points out that the only time you spell theatre with an "re" is when it is part of a proper noun. Otherwise it is theater .... but apparently the Recorder editor did not have a stylebook in those days.
The second picture, which features Ed Gallier's Plumbing shop, the Chevrolet dealership and Coast Lumber Yard, was taken in the 1940s. At far right, you can see the two-story Coats house, which was located about where the sewage treatment plant is today.
The plumbing shop building, which was owned by Ed and Beth Wood of Bandon Mercantile for many years, was recently purchased by Gina Morelli of Beach Loop Realty and is undergoing an extensive renovation.
The Chevrolet building is now the home of The Laurel, a small mall of unique shops, owned by Lisa Schilling. The Coast Lumber Yard has long since been torn down and is now a gravel parking lot, belonging to Schilling.
The third picture was taken in July of 1969 on Second Street near what is now Coastal Mist. Posing for the camera to advertise the Fourth of July celebration were Western World publisher Warren Strycker, Mayor Eddie Waldrop and Fire Chief Walt Ashton. Eddie served as mayor from 1956 to 1971 when George Steddom became mayor.
* * *
Family and friends gathered at the Sprague Theater on Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to Fred Carleton, in a wonderful tribute to the man who was loved by so many.
Members of the family conducted the service, with his two sons, John and Andrew, daughter Tara, a grandson, sister Pat, brother John, business partner Shala McKenzie Kudlac and Fred's legal assistant Tonya Casady paying tribute to him.
Andrew's wife also read a letter from the oldest daughter, Tiah, who lives in South Africa, and because of COVID restrictions was unable to attend.
There is no doubt that Fred Carleton touched many lives, and we are just beginning to understand what life will be like without his wisdom, his wit and his remarkable zest for life.
* * *
On another sad note, I was noticing a beautiful floral arrangement from Walt and Carolyn Hogan at Fred's service. Walt was an attorney in Myrtle Point for many years before retiring several years ago. He and Fred had been friends for decades.
An hour after the funeral Sunday, I ran into Jay Westrum, owner of the local funeral service, who told me that he had just learned that morning that Walt Hogan had died of a heart attack Saturday while on a trip to Hawaii with his wife.
And the sad news just keeps coming ....
* * *
The Bandon School District has announced that the board has offered a contract to Shauna Schmerer to serve as their new superintendent. Schmerer is currently the principal/superintendent of Almira, Wash., a town of 300 people in Lincoln County, Washington.
Schmerer was the unanimous choice of the board, which went through an extensive search, which began with 32 applicants, and had been narrowed to three finalists before a "Meet and Greet" last week, after which the board offered her a contract.
Those I have talked with said she was the clear choice to lead the Bandon School District after the retirement of Doug Ardiana.
* * *
As a charge customer of Bandon Ace Hardware, I received a letter with my statement this week from Phil and Trish Lehosit explaining that they have sold the business (and the Ace Hardware in Myrtle Point) to their son Chuck Simpson and daughter-in-law Katie Simpson and their three children, Silas, Savannah and Casen of Redmond.
The Lehosits have owned the business for the last 23 years and will be retiring to the Laurel Grove area.
* * *
The latest case-by-ZIP-code information that I can find was for April 16th, which indicated Bandon had the lowest case rate in the county with 1,179.3 cases per 100,000 population, for a total of 82 cases with a population of 6,953.
Coquille's rate is 1,879.9 per 100,000, with a total of 128 cases and a population of 6,809.
Myrtle Point was 2,239.6 per 100,000 with 106 cases in a population of 4,733.
North Bend's numbers were 2,965.4 per 100,000, 418 cases and a population of 14,096.
Coos Bay registered 3,174.0 per 100,000 for a total case number of 872 and a population of 27,473.
The latest reportable worksites from the Oregon Health Agency showed 11 cases at Coos Bay Toyota, 15 cases at the Coos Bay McDonalds and five cases at Hardin Optical.
I researched how many people had been vaccinated in certain counties, and my findings ranged from a low of 27.8 percent of Douglas County residents to a high of 47.5 percent of Benton County residents. The graph showed that 36.4 percent of Coos County residents had been vaccinated, while the figure was 36.9 percent in Curry County.
* * *
I am not sure when the ballots will be in the mail for the special district election on May 18, but I do want to mention the importance of supporting Ballot Measure 6-188, which would renew the local option tax for streets and pedestrian facilities.
The measure would renew an existing tax at the same rate, so there would be no increase in city property taxes. The current street tax rate of $0.8455 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and that same rate would continue to apply.
The tax revenues can only be used for streets and pedestrian ways, which include paving and overlaying existing deteriorated streets, patching potholes, widening existing streets, improving street drainage, building additional sidewalks, installing bike paths, and other street and pedestrian facility improvements.
* * *
Also on the ballot, you will see that no one filed for Position No. 2 on the Southern Coos Hospital District board of directors, and I am mounting a write-in campaign for that position.
Over the last 50 years, I have served twice on the hospital board; I was elected in 1962 and appointed in the early 2000s.
I would appreciate it if you would ask your friends and family to write in my name for the open seat. I believe the local hospital is a particularly important asset to a community with an older demographic like ours.
